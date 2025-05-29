ReviveHealth™ Welcomes Gary Douville as COO to Lead Ops, Accelerate Tech and Advance Member Experience Amid Rapid Growth

Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer, Revive ReviveHealth, Inc.

A seasoned exec in digital health innovation and operational transformation, Douville brings proven leadership and a record of delivering impactful results.

Gary’s expertise, strategic mindset, and passion for transforming healthcare align with our objectives. We are thrilled to welcome him and confident he will be pivotal in driving our future success.” — Howard Buff, Chairman and Founder of Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leading Virtual Care Clinic , is proud to announce the appointment of Gary Douville as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned executive with deep experience in digital health innovation and operational excellence, Douville brings proven leadership and a track record of high-impact results at scale from Teladoc Health and InTouch Health to his new role at Revive.As Revive continues to rapidly grow and scale its business, we must have leaders with a unique expertise, strategic mindset and passion to deepen our impact on member well-being, said Howard Buff Chairman and Founder of Revive. “Gary’s expertise, strategic mindset, and passion for transforming healthcare align perfectly with our objectives. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving our company’s future success."As COO, Douville will oversee operations, product, technology, and member experience, guiding the company through its next phase of strategic growth. His appointment signals Revive’s commitment to scalable growth and delivering high-quality, accessible care.“The mission, the pace of innovation and growth, and the breadth of Revive’s integrated care model are aligned with my values” said Douville. “This is a rare opportunity to help reshape healthcare—where targeted innovations can have an immediate positive impact.”Douville has a track record of building scalable, people-centered health solutions rooted in technology and operational rigor. He will help advance and unify Revive’s integrated, virtual-first care model, which spans urgent care, primary care, mental health, weight health, pharmacy, EAP, and specialty services. Known for his people-first leadership style, Douville cultivates a culture of collaboration, accountability, adaptability, and sustainable growth.#####About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care nationwide. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers 24/7 access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health support, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative health at the center of the patient experience. Learn more at www.revive.health.

