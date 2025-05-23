STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ASSURING FARMERS HEMP PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE UNDER SB 3
“Texas farmers are worried about the effects of Senate Bill 3 on the hemp industry. This legislation does not ban growing hemp or planting hemp for biomass. It's a targeted effort to crack down on abuse of THC in the retail sector, not a ban on legitimate hemp farming.
We have maintained constant communication with the Legislature to ensure the voices of our growers are heard and that essential protection for Texas producers stays in place. I've been in contact with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and I am committed to ensuring our farmers can continue to grow hemp without unnecessary interference."
