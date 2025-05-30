STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BACKING FEDERAL ACTION AGAINST NEW WORLD SCREWWORM THREAT

“The New World Screwworm cannot be eliminated with half-hearted efforts. Actual eradication requires the strategic release of millions of sterile flies. I was skeptical of the Biden Administration's approach, but this collaborative effort led by Secretary Brooke Rollins at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), coupled with strong leadership from Texas Congressional members, will expand North American sterile fly production, marking a crucial step forward.

I appreciate Secretary Rollins and the USDA's $21 million investment to expand sterile fly production in Metapa, Mexico. This reinforces our defenses and strengthens our international partnership. Secretary Rollins recognizes the seriousness of this threat and is utilizing appropriate tools with necessary urgency to protect American agriculture.

U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales (TX-23), along with Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), recently introduced the STOP Screwworms Act, which would establish a domestic sterile fly production facility in Texas. This initiative represents a solid investment in the health of national livestock, which is a crucial foundation for maintaining food security and defending American agriculture. I strongly encourage Congress to recognize the significance of this issue and take action to resolve it."