Premier Going to France for More Trade Talks

CANADA, May 23 - Premier Tim Houston will be in France May 24-29 to discuss market and energy opportunities with Michelin Group.

“Michelin is one of Nova Scotia’s largest employers. They know that Nova Scotia can provide the talent they need to reach their goals, and they already provide jobs to thousands of hard-working Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston. “As a government, we are pro-business, and we know that Nova Scotia has so much to offer companies that want to innovate and grow. Working together, we can create economic opportunities that make Nova Scotia stronger and more prosperous.”

Michelin has produced more than 230 million tires in the province since 1971 and is part of Nova Scotia’s advanced manufacturing sector that exports products around the world, to more than 150 countries.

Advanced manufacturing represents $4.67 billion of exported goods and 7.6 per cent of total provincial gross domestic product. Nova Scotia's manufacturing infrastructure connectivity and logistics facilities make it the ideal choice for servicing Europe and North America.

The Province is currently developing a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry. Nova Scotia is focused on making the province more self-reliant by investing in the seafood sector, wind resources and critical minerals.

Quick Facts:

Michelin is one of Nova Scotia’s largest employers with nearly 4,000 direct employees

the company’s exports account for nearly one per cent of Nova Scotia’s gross domestic product

mission delegates are: Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel; Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel; and Mike McMurray, Executive Director, International Relations and Military Relations

Additional Resources:

