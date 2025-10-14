Premier in United Kingdom, Italy for Trade Mission

CANADA, October 14 - Premier Tim Houston is leading a trade mission in the United Kingdom and Italy this week, promoting Nova Scotia’s energy sector and opportunities for offshore natural gas exploration and development.

The four-day mission to London, England, and Milan, Italy, includes meetings with executives of leading energy companies and Premier Houston’s speech today, October 14, at the World Energies Summit in London, the leading international event accelerating sustainability and the global transition to clean energy.

“Nova Scotia has so much to offer the energy sector in today’s competitive global economy and developing our own offshore natural gas can unlock significant economic opportunity for our province,” said Premier Houston. “Our proven oil-and-gas-rich reserves, along with our strategic location to key markets and skilled workforce, mean Nova Scotia can offer energy companies the whole package, which will provide good-paying jobs for Nova Scotians, growth for local businesses and long-term investment in our communities.”

In July, Nova Scotia’s offshore energy regulator opened a call for bids for offshore natural gas exploration and development across 13 shallow and deep-water parcels in and around the Sable Island area, adjacent to proven fields and rich in potential. The Province has had successful offshore natural gas projects, including the Deep Panuke Offshore Gas Project and Sable Offshore Energy Project, that created hundreds of jobs and generated billions of dollars that helped build schools, hospitals and roads and fuelled the provincial economy for more than 20 years.

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia’s offshore oil and gas sector has attracted some of the largest oil and gas companies from around the world

Canada and Nova Scotia jointly manage offshore energy development through the Canada-Nova Scotia accord acts; the acts were updated earlier this year to include offshore clean energy

mission delegates are Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; and Kim Doane, Executive Director, Energy Resource Development, and Adam MacDonald, Director, Energy Resource Development, Department of Energy

the group flew to London on Sunday, October 12, and travels to Milan on Wednesday, October 15

Additional Resources:

World Energies Summit: https://app.frontierenergy.network/event/world-energies-summit-2025

News release – Call for Bids Issued for Offshore Natural Gas: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/07/07/call-bids-issued-offshore-natural-gas