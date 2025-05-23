RobinHood Diamonds announces a special offer

A RobinHood Diamonds engagement ring is just the first in a couple’s life….)

A RobinHood Diamonds eternity ring is appropriately named: for eternity!

RobinHood Diamonds

RobinHood Diamonds announces an special offer: welcome to a new baby in the family

We always remind customers that an engagement ring isn't just a symbol—it's now a physical part of a couple’s life, and just as a family expands, so should RobinHood diamonds”
— William Logian. Co-Founder, RobinHoods Diamonds
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobinHood Diamonds Offers a Baby Diamond to its customers

RobinHood Diamonds announced today a unique program for first-time lab-grown jewelry buyers that provides a complimentary diamond at the birth of their first child.

The 10-year guarantee allows existing RobinHood Diamonds customers to return to receive an additional diamond of comparable size and quality to their original engagement ring purchase at no cost when they welcome their first baby.

"It's more than just the diamond or the setting," said William Logian, co-founder of RobinHood Diamonds. "We help our customers choose the ideal ring that symbolizes their relationship while avoiding financial strain."

The program addresses mounting financial pressures facing couples, particularly as engagement ring costs average approximately $5,900 according to recent industry surveys.

"We always remind customers that an engagement ring isn't just a symbol—it's now a physical part of a couple's life, and just as a family expands, so should RobinHood diamonds," Logian said.

Industry experts note that engagement ring shopping remains one of life's most pressure-filled purchases, combining emotional significance with major financial considerations.

The baby diamond offer transforms the traditional one-time engagement ring purchase into what the company describes as a "lifelong purchase" that grows with expanding families.

RobinHood Diamonds specializes in lab-grown diamonds, which possess identical physical and chemical properties to mined natural diamonds.

The company has positioned itself as a disruptor in the traditional diamond jewelry industry through its focus on affordability, transparency and customer service.

This is the Twelfth in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds.

RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry.

https://robinhooddiamonds.com/

For more information about RobinHood Diamonds or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Kaleidoscope Luxury, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC, NY at: [ 646) 732-1822 or tchaunu@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com

https://kaleidoscopeluxuryprandcommunications.com/

katia Graytok
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 732-208-8185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Welcome to RobinHood Diamonds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RobinHood Diamonds announces a special offer

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
katia Graytok
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 732-208-8185
Company/Organization
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
East 77th St
New York, New York, 10162
United States
+1 212 519 1984
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications is a dynamic pr, communication, and brand-building agency leveraging emerging platforms and influencers and layering our longstanding relationships with the press and media to promote and optimize discerning brands in the United States and focusing on public relations and communications with top luxury houses in home furnishings, couture accessories, fine art, watches, and jewelry. Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications crystallizes each client's unique global image and brand awareness through personal expertise and tailor-made PR strategies. We generate activity entirely conceived around clients' brand identity and narrative. We're collaborative and decisive. We take pride in our deeply diverse experience with luxury and lifestyle brands. We leverage our longstanding and personal network of insider resources and industry relationships: editors, celebrities, social influencers, digital media experts, event producers, media lawyers, talent agents, film directors, photographers, and other innovative artists. Our team drives a comprehensive, bespoke service centered on delivering results. Founded by Katia Graytok, whose innovative communication, gravitas, experience, and keen eye for detail cultivate a brand's story and help them tell it.

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR and Communications

More From This Author
RobinHood Diamonds announces a special offer
RobinHood Diamonds unveils its donation to Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Charity in Hollywood held on Friday May 16.
RobinHood Diamonds Showcases Lab-Grown Luxury at Inaugural Press Breakfast
View All Stories From This Author