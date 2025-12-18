Edelweiss Pianos debut in America at The House of Robb event and Opera Gallery NY

Opera Gallery on Madison Avenue, NYC, with Edelweiss Piano "Luna" ready to play, December 11, 2025 Edelweiss Piano "Transparent S132" performing at House of Robb, Miami Art Basel Dec 4, 2025 Opera Gallery & Kaleidoscope Luxury teams next to Edelweiss "Luna" Piano

These extraordinary events in Miami and New York perfectly capture what Edelweiss represents - the harmonious marriage of musical excellence with artistic vision” — Thomas Norman, CEO of Edelweiss Pianos and a third-generation family member

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edelweiss Pianos Captivates Luxury Clientele at Two Prestigious Events During Art Basel Miami and New York Holiday SeasonBritish Piano Manufacturer Showcases Award-Winning "Transparent S132" and Sculptural "Luna" Models to Discerning Collectors and Design EnthusiastsEdelweiss Pianos, the celebrated British luxury piano manufacturer known for reimagining the piano as both a musical instrument and a fine art, concluded 2025 with two exceptional showcase events that mesmerized affluent collectors and design connoisseurs."These extraordinary events in Miami and New York perfectly capture what Edelweiss represents - the harmonious marriage of musical excellence with artistic vision. Witnessing our clients' reactions to the Transparent and Luna models reinforced our belief that today's discerning collectors seek more than just exceptional sound; they desire instruments that embody their refined aesthetic sensibilities and serve as conversation pieces in their most treasured spaces. Each Edelweiss piano is born from our family's three-generation commitment to pushing the boundaries of what a piano can be, and these showcases demonstrated that our vision resonates powerfully with those who appreciate true luxury craftsmanship." Thomas Norman, CEO Edelweiss Pianos:Art Basel Miami Beach at Faena Hotel (December 4-5, 2025)During the height of Art Basel week in Miami Beach, Edelweiss Pianos presented the spectacular "Transparent" self-playing piano at the prestigious House of Robb event held at the iconic Faena Hotel. The exclusive gathering drew discerning luxury enthusiasts who were captivated by the innovative fusion of cutting-edge technology and artisanal craftsmanship embodied in the Transparent model. The self-playing piano's demonstration entranced guests, showcasing how Edelweiss seamlessly blends traditional piano-making excellence with modern innovation.VIP Champagne Reception at Opera Gallery, Madison Avenue (December 11, 2025)The celebrations continued in New York City, where distinguished guests gathered at the renowned Opera Gallery at 829 Madison Avenue for an intimate VIP champagne reception. Against the backdrop of masterworks by 20th-century art luminaries, the breathtaking "Luna" piano commanded center stage. Inspired by the moon and representing the pinnacle of sculptural piano design, the Luna captivated attendees with its artistic presence, perfectly complementing the gallery's curated collection. Guests celebrated the holiday season in festive spirit while discovering how Edelweiss has elevated the piano from musical instrument to objet d'art."Both events exceeded our expectations," commented representatives from Edelweiss Pianos. "The enthusiastic response from savvy luxury buyers confirms that there is tremendous appreciation for pianos that are not only exceptional musical instruments but also stunning works of art that enhance the world's finest interiors." Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & CommunicationsHandcrafted in England by the Norman family over three generations, each Edelweiss piano represents the culmination of centuries-old craftsmanship traditions and contemporary design innovation. The brand's unique approach has positioned Edelweiss as the choice for discerning individuals who seek instruments that are as much about artistic expression and lifestyle as they are about musical excellence.The success of these events underscores the growing demand for luxury pianos that transcend traditional boundaries, offering sophisticated collectors’ pieces that serve as centerpieces in prestigious homes and spaces worldwide.For more information about Edelweiss Pianos and their bespoke collection, visit www.edelweisspianos.com Media Contact:Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & CommunicationsKatia Graytok, Founder & CEO and Thierry Chaunu, ChairmanNew York, NYEmail: tchaunu@kaleidoscopeluxury.comPhone: +1 (646) 732-1822Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications is a NY based Boutique Agencyspecialized in extraordinary luxury goods: watches, jewelry, art, haute couture fashion accessories, objets d'artCompany Contact:Edelweiss PianosCambridge, United KingdomWebsite: www.edelweisspianos.com Showroom Locations:New York Design CenterThe Gallery, 10th Floor200 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016Pacific Design Center11 Ravens Showroom8687 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069Harrods LondonFurniture Department, Third Floor87-135 Brompton Road, London

