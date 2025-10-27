Classic Edelweiss Signet piano in black The Solis piano by Edelweiss Transparent Flugel Edelweiss piano

British Luxury Piano Maker Edelweiss Pianos Announces Official U.S. Presence with Showrooms in New York and Los Angeles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British Luxury Piano Maker Edelweiss Pianos Announces Official U.S. Presence with Showrooms in New York and Los AngelesCambridge-based company brings bespoke, self-playing grand pianos to the American luxury market with locations at the New York Design Center and the Pacific Design CenterEdelweiss Pianos, the renowned British luxury piano manufacturer celebrated for creating the world's smallest grand piano and innovative self-playing instruments, today announces its official expansion into the United States market. The Cambridge-based company has established two prestigious showroom locations: at the New York Design Center in Manhattan and the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, marking its first international retail presence outside of the United Kingdom.Founded in 1975 by research physicist and pianist John Roy Norman, Edelweiss Pianos has been redefining luxury piano craftsmanship for nearly five decades. Originally established as 1066 Pianos in Cambridge, the company evolved into the Edelweiss brand in 2008 under the design leadership of Mark Norman, transforming from a traditional piano restoration business into a premier manufacturer of bespoke, design-forward instruments.Revolutionary Design and InnovationEdelweiss Pianos has distinguished itself in the luxury market through several groundbreaking innovations. The company's flagship S132 model, known as the Sygnet, holds the distinction of being the world's smallest grand piano at just 132cm long and 145cm wide, while maintaining the full sound quality of traditional grand pianos. This compact design makes it ideal for modern urban living spaces, luxury apartments, and even superyachts with marine-specification options available.The company's self-playing piano technology represents a significant advancement in the field, featuring wireless operation controlled through connected devices. With a library of over 5,000 musical selections, these instruments can perform everything from classical masterpieces to contemporary hits, making them perfect for clients who appreciate fine music but may not have the time to master the instrument themselves."The opening of our New York and Los Angeles showrooms marks a significant milestone for Edelweiss Pianos," said Danny Norman, Head of Global Marketing. "We are excited to bring our passion for music and craftsmanship to the vibrant American market, offering our clients the chance to explore and create their dream pianos in locations that epitomize design and innovation."Unparalleled CustomizationWhat sets Edelweiss apart in the luxury piano market is its commitment to complete customization. Each piano is handcrafted by master artisans in the company's Cambridge workshops, with clients involved in every aspect of the design process. From selecting finishes and colors to choosing brass work, case carving, and marquetry details, every Edelweiss piano is unique to its owner.The company offers three levels of bespoke service: Ready-to-Buy models featuring signature finishes, customizable designs through their innovative Piano Configurator, and fully bespoke creations developed in collaboration with their design studio. For the most discerning clients, invitation-only collaborations with Goldfinch, Edelweiss's revered in-house artisan, create truly one-of-a-kind heirloom pieces.Strategic U.S. Market EntryThe decision to establish showrooms in New York and Los Angeles reflects Edelweiss's strategic approach to the American luxury market. The New York Design Center location on Lexington Avenue opened in March 2025, while the Pacific Design Center showroom in West Hollywood serves the West Coast market. Both locations feature state-of-the-art piano configurators, allowing customers to visualize their custom designs in real time.The company's existing flagship showroom at Harrods in London has been a cornerstone of its success since 2017, located on the third floor of the iconic department store's furniture department. This prestigious partnership established Edelweiss as a leader in the luxury piano market, paving the way for its international expansion."Our presence in New York and Los Angeles will not only enhance our ability to serve our existing clients in the USA but also introduce the Edelweiss experience to a broader audience," added Norman. "We look forward to becoming part of America's rich musical heritage and contributing to its dynamic cultural landscape."British Craftsmanship ExcellenceAll Edelweiss pianos are handcrafted in the company's workshops in Fulbourn, just outside Cambridge, where traditional British craftsmanship meets cutting-edge design innovation. The company's artisans, whose skills have been passed down through generations, work meticulously to ensure every detail meets the highest standards of excellence.From the woodshop where each case component is expertly shaped to the metal shop dedicated to building S132 piano frames from welded steel, every aspect of production demonstrates the company's commitment to quality and innovation. The company warmly invites clients to witness this process firsthand through factory tours of their Cambridge facilities.About Edelweiss PianosFounded in 1975 in Cambridge, UK, Edelweiss Pianos is a third-generation, family-owned British piano manufacturer specializing in bespoke, self-playing grand pianos. The company is renowned for creating the world's smallest grand piano and for its innovative approach to luxury interior design integration. Edelweiss pianos are available at Harrods in London, the New York Design Center, and the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.edelweisspianos.com Media ContactKaleidoscope Luxury PR & CommunicationsNew York, NYEmail: tchaunu@kaleidoscopeluxury.comPhone + 1 (646) 732-1822Company Contact:Edelweiss PianosCambridge, United KingdomWebsite: www.edelweisspianos.com Showroom LocationsNew York Design CenterThe Gallery, 10th Floor200 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016Pacific Design Center11 Ravens Showroom8687 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069Harrods LondonFurniture Department, Third Floor87-135 Brompton Road, London, SW1X 7XL

