Ophira Diamonds expands custom jewelry design services
Alex Aranbayev and his expert team of jewelry craftsmen
Ophira Diamonds, a specialty jeweler serving collectors and discerning buyers, expands its custom jewelry design and restoration services in Manhattan's Diamond District.
Master Jeweler Alex Aranbaev leads a team of CAD designers, diamond-setters and polishers at the company's workshop located at 64 W. 47th St., Unit B20.
The atelier specializes in creating custom diamond necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, as well as repairing and transforming estate jewelry pieces.
CAD (Computer-Aided Design) provides many advantages, such as improved accuracy, efficiency, and the chance to visualize designs digitally before actual production, resulting in quicker delivery and lower costs.
1. Ophira Diamonds has been at the forefront of the industry for many years. Their high-end diamonds are meticulously hand-set by skilled jewelers at their workstations.
2. Ophira Diamonds utilize far superior mounting methods that are not available at ordinary diamond retailers.
3. Ophira Diamonds feature unique designs that cannot be found elsewhere, giving them access to a diverse array of innovative styles.
Ophira Diamonds provides on-site gold tinting services for 18-karat yellow and rose gold, a specialty rarely offered in-house by jewelers.
Yellow gold is the most traditional option, maintaining gold's natural warm, rich hue. It's alloyed with metals like silver and copper in roughly equal proportions, which preserves that classic golden color. Yellow gold is hypoallergenic, doesn't require any plating, and tends to complement warm skin tones beautifully.
White gold is created by alloying gold primarily with white metals like palladium, nickel, or manganese, resulting in a silvery-white appearance similar to platinum. It's usually plated with rhodium to enhance its brightness and durability, though this plating may wear off over time and require re-plating every few years. White gold offers a sleek, contemporary look that's become very popular in modern jewelry. One consideration is that some people may be allergic to nickel if that particular metal is used in the alloy.
Rose gold gets its distinctive pinkish or reddish hue from a higher proportion of copper in the alloy, combined with some silver. The more copper present, the more pronounced the rose or pink color becomes. Because the color is inherent to the metal itself, rose gold doesn't need any plating. The copper content also makes it particularly durable, and its romantic appearance tends to flatter most skin tones, contributing to its current popularity.
All three varieties contain 75% pure gold, which is what "18K" signifies—18 parts gold out of 24 total parts. The remaining 25% consists of other metals that determine the color and slightly affect durability and maintenance requirements. Ultimately, your choice typically comes down to aesthetic preference and whether you're willing to maintain rhodium plating in the case of white gold.
The workshop also performs rhodium plating and offers procurement services for investment-grade diamonds.
At a time when price of gold skyrockets, Alex Aranbaev's advice is worth pondering: "It is a good idea to retrieve your old estate family jewelry from your safe, transform it and update it into a new jewelry creation that you can actually wear".
CAD jewelry design offers precision and speed: you can create exact, complex designs with photorealistic previews. It transforms jewelry creation from slow, error-prone handwork into an efficient, scalable process where you can visualize and perfect pieces digitally before committing to production.
As Alex Aranbayev states: "You are, in effect, a "co-creator" of your own customized jewelry."
For more information, contact Alex Aranbaev at 646-322-2631 or Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications at 646-732-1822.
Katia Graytok
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 732-208-8185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.