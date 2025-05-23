Governor Hochul Announces 31 Transformational Projects in the Southern Tier as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 31 transformational projects in the Southern Tier as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Thirteen projects were announced for Grand Gorge and Roxbury, the joint Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 12 projects were announced for Groton, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and six projects were announced for Hammondsport and Urbana, also a joint Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“From revitalizing historic landmarks to expanding housing and creating new civic spaces, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward are driving smart, inclusive growth to the Southern Tier,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments are about more than just buildings and infrastructure — they’re about people, and about securing a vibrant future for communities. We thank and congratulate Grand Gorge, Roxbury, Groton, Hammondsport, and Urbana for all their hard work in turning local visions into reality — strengthening our downtowns, boosting local economies, and making New York a place where more families can live, work, and thrive.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Hamlets of Roxbury and Grand Gorge

The hamlets of Roxbury and Grand Gorge, located within the Town of Roxbury, are looking to expand their economy by creating functional spaces and opportunities that will retain current residents. The DRI projects focus on expanding job opportunities; encouraging new residents and visitors by investing in affordable housing; developing businesses in hospitality and tourism; and improving their downtown streetscapes.

The 13 Roxbury and Grand Gorge DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Revitalize The Grand Gorge Civic Center & Fields ($2,820,000): Update an existing community facility to include a new HVAC system, new windows and roof, accessible bathrooms and enhancements to recreational fields.

Update an existing community facility to include a new HVAC system, new windows and roof, accessible bathrooms and enhancements to recreational fields. Improve Downtown Sidewalks and Streetscapes ($1,500,000): Repair and replace critical sidewalk locations to enable accessible pedestrian access to downtown Grand Gorge and downtown Roxbury.

Repair and replace critical sidewalk locations to enable accessible pedestrian access to downtown Grand Gorge and downtown Roxbury. Redevelop Former Historic Reed Hotel into a Mixed-Use Building ($1,125,000): Restore an existing historic hotel structure to accommodate commercial and office uses.

Restore an existing historic hotel structure to accommodate commercial and office uses. Renovate and Expand the Catskill Scenic Trail System ($1,110,000): Enhance the existing rail trail and extension to the existing Train Depot in Roxbury.

Enhance the existing rail trail and extension to the existing Train Depot in Roxbury. Develop Cottage for Student Housing at the Inn at Kirkside ($750,000): Redevelop an existing structure into student housing for a career development and hospitality entrepreneurial incubator campus.

Redevelop an existing structure into student housing for a career development and hospitality entrepreneurial incubator campus. Establish a Downtown Small Project Fund ($600,000): Establish a building renovation program to provide matching grants to individual downtown buildings to upgrade facades, install new signage and undertake interior renovations.

Establish a building renovation program to provide matching grants to individual downtown buildings to upgrade facades, install new signage and undertake interior renovations. Renovate and Expand Facilities at Shephard Hills Golf Course ($563,000): Enhance an existing property through improved street access, path enhancements, a boat house for lake boat rentals, construction of a new pavilion and interpretive signage.

Enhance an existing property through improved street access, path enhancements, a boat house for lake boat rentals, construction of a new pavilion and interpretive signage. Increase Downtown Visibility with Branding and Marketing ($300,000): Market the DRI Area through website updates, branding, signage, print materials and a social media presence.

Market the DRI Area through website updates, branding, signage, print materials and a social media presence. Enhance the Roxbury Arts Center to Expand Year-Round Programming ($292,000): Enhance and renovate an existing historic structure to accommodate year-round arts performances and improve building accessibility.

Enhance and renovate an existing historic structure to accommodate year-round arts performances and improve building accessibility. Redevelop 53530 Route 30 into a Mixed-Use Building ($239,000): Renovate an existing building to accommodate retail, residential and entrepreneurial uses.

Renovate an existing building to accommodate retail, residential and entrepreneurial uses. Expand Existing Yoga Facility to Provide On-Site Accommodations ($180,000): Construct approximately four short-term cabin rentals and a shared bathhouse for visitors to an existing yoga studio.

Construct approximately four short-term cabin rentals and a shared bathhouse for visitors to an existing yoga studio. Renovate the Roxbury Liberal Arts Mixed-Use Building ($120,000): Renovate an existing structure to accommodate gallery and exhibit space with a kitchen and outdoor decks and patios.

Renovate an existing structure to accommodate gallery and exhibit space with a kitchen and outdoor decks and patios. Expand Animation Studio’s Carriage House Facility ($101,000): Convert an existing carriage house into a stop-motion animation studio and offices to expand capabilities for an animation studio.

Village of Groton

The Village of Groton has a high quality of life, abundant natural and recreational resources and a unique history to attract families seeking an active lifestyle. The NY Forward projects focus on renovating historic buildings; creating civic spaces; fostering business development; developing new housing options; and constructing a new trail area to revitalize its downtown.

The 12 Groton NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Restore the Historic Groton Hotel into a Bar and Restaurant with Overnight Stays and Short-Term Lets ($953,000): Complete interior and exterior renovations by addressing water damage, finishing suites and repairing HVAC systems to restore a community landmark and tourism destination.

Complete interior and exterior renovations by addressing water damage, finishing suites and repairing HVAC systems to restore a community landmark and tourism destination. Transform a Parking Lot into a Village Green with a Stage Pavilion ($217,000): Transform an existing parking lot into a green space with amenities such as benches, tables and a pavilion and stage for community performances and family activities.

Transform an existing parking lot into a green space with amenities such as benches, tables and a pavilion and stage for community performances and family activities. Create the Owasco Inlet Trail and Pedestrian Bridge to Connect Key Areas of the Village ($294,000): Restore existing pedestrian bridge, construct stone trail, create a fenced-in dog park and install new pedestrian bridge and viewing platforms along the Owasco Inlet to increase access to the Inlet and connect key areas in the Village.

Restore existing pedestrian bridge, construct stone trail, create a fenced-in dog park and install new pedestrian bridge and viewing platforms along the Owasco Inlet to increase access to the Inlet and connect key areas in the Village. Re-imagine 184 Main Street as New Apartments ($709,000): Renovate the interior and exterior of a mixed-use building to increase capacity for residential and commercial tenants.

Renovate the interior and exterior of a mixed-use building to increase capacity for residential and commercial tenants. Expand the Good Neighbor Grocery into a Community Hub, Local Resource and Regional Destination ($257,000): Update building exterior and expand existing grocery store into a community hub by creating new outdoor amenities, including a deck with seating and a greenhouse, to increase capacity for events, serve additional customers, provide new services and create additional jobs.

Update building exterior and expand existing grocery store into a community hub by creating new outdoor amenities, including a deck with seating and a greenhouse, to increase capacity for events, serve additional customers, provide new services and create additional jobs. Develop a Small Project Fund ($334,000): Create a fund to support the growth and establishment of small local businesses in the NY Forward boundary to improve the downtown for residents and visitors.

Create a fund to support the growth and establishment of small local businesses in the NY Forward boundary to improve the downtown for residents and visitors. Convert Vacant Former Rooming House into a Multi-Unit Apartment Building ($136,000): Renovate vacant and neglected properties by improving and renovating interior and exterior to create new downtown housing and beautify Church Street.

Renovate vacant and neglected properties by improving and renovating interior and exterior to create new downtown housing and beautify Church Street. Create a New Public Gathering Space, Firehouse Market Square, at 108 E Cortland Street ($416,000): Demolish existing firehouse building and create a new multi-use community space with a pavilion with electricity, a new parking area with EV chargers and seating to increase capacity for public events and foster a sense of community within the Village.

Demolish existing firehouse building and create a new multi-use community space with a pavilion with electricity, a new parking area with EV chargers and seating to increase capacity for public events and foster a sense of community within the Village. Build a Loading Dock and Storage Facility at Baker Miller Lumber, Inc. to Support Business Expansion ($239,000): Construct a new pole barn and loading dock to improve safety and to allow for larger product lines for customers.

Construct a new pole barn and loading dock to improve safety and to allow for larger product lines for customers. Renovate a Historically Significant Building into Apartments ($200,000): Restore a neglected building by repairing brick exterior to prevent further damage and upgrade existing housing units to improve downtown housing options and enhance the visual appeal of Main Street.

Restore a neglected building by repairing brick exterior to prevent further damage and upgrade existing housing units to improve downtown housing options and enhance the visual appeal of Main Street. Expand the Groton Historical Building to be Accessible to All Visitors ($260,000): Improve ADA accessibility, enhance exhibit space and upgrade HVAC systems to preserve artifacts and expand community programming.

Improve ADA accessibility, enhance exhibit space and upgrade HVAC systems to preserve artifacts and expand community programming. Expand Existing Fitness Center into the Groton Athletic Performance Center (GAPC) ($485,000): Expand existing fitness offerings and create new community space by implementing interior and exterior improvements, including new flooring, improved parking, new solar lighting and a new roof.

Village of Hammondsport and the Town of Urbana

The Village of Hammondsport and the Town of Urbana recognize its strong sense of community and rich history, which includes a storied tradition in winemaking, a unique blend of scenic beauty and local character. As a premiere destination near the Finger Lakes, the NY Forward projects will generate new housing options for families to grow, work, and thrive; will continue to offer exceptional public access to the waterfront; improve pedestrian access; create public wayfinding to support additional businesses in the downtown area; and assist local businesses.

The 6 Hammondsport and Urbana NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Reconstruct Liberty Street and Mill Street to be Pedestrian Friendly and Improve Existing Drainage Issues ($1,606,000): Increase recreational and economic activity by improving pedestrian access between downtown and the waterfront.

Increase recreational and economic activity by improving pedestrian access between downtown and the waterfront. Replace Champlin Beach Pier to Increase Access to Keuka Lake ($1,357,000): Increase access to Keuka Lake by building a new pier that will attract newcomers and residents to the waterfront and encourage boaters to patronize local businesses by providing additional docking access.

Increase access to Keuka Lake by building a new pier that will attract newcomers and residents to the waterfront and encourage boaters to patronize local businesses by providing additional docking access. Renovate the Historic Curtiss School into Rental Housing and Multi-Purpose Community Space ($885,000): Develop a new housing and community space while preserving and upgrading a historic building.

Develop a new housing and community space while preserving and upgrading a historic building. Create a Branding and Marketing Plan and a Historic Heritage Trail with Wayfinding Signage ($362,000): Create a local branding and marketing plan and develop a historic heritage trail that captures and promotes the unique character of the community and helps connect visitors to area attractions.

Create a local branding and marketing plan and develop a historic heritage trail that captures and promotes the unique character of the community and helps connect visitors to area attractions. Establish a Bike-Friendly Neighborhood Coffee Shop and Café at a Former Service Station ($172,000): Create a community facility that serves as a destination, rest stop and service station for cyclists.

Create a community facility that serves as a destination, rest stop and service station for cyclists. Renovate 31 Shethar Street to Include Additional Means of Egress to Support a Restaurant and Bar on the Lower Level ($118,000): Sustain local tourism base by renovating an underutilized historic building to support a restaurant and bar, new kitchen and new wine cellar.

In the State Fiscal Year 2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including DRI and NY Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified, including the hamlets of Roxbury and Grand Gorge, villages of Groton and Hammondsport and the town of Urbana. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Judy McKinney Cherry, Executive Director, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development and SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderoff said, “The STREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the communities of Grand Gorge-Roxbury, Groton and Hammondsport-Urbana and their exciting futures made possible through the Governor's transformative Downtown Revitalization and New York Forward Initiatives. These 31 selected, community-driven projects will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating exciting and vibrant downtowns-places where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

State Senator Lea Webb, “I am thrilled by the announcement of 12 transformative projects for the Village of Groton, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award. These projects include new housing, renovations for historic buildings, and the creation of new spaces to enrich the community and revitalize Groton’s downtown. I am excited to see the Village of Groton put this state funding to use to revitalize its downtown area, support long-term growth, and attract families to settle in this beautiful corner of Tompkins County.”

Assemblymember Dr. Anna Kelles said, “This investment in Groton will create needed affordable housing, public meeting and event space, and provide critical revitalization to the commercial downtown. Our small communities are the soul of our state and it is investments like NY Forward that honor their rich history and ensure that they continue to serve both the families that live there for generations to come and provide tourist destinations across the entire state.”

Groton Mayor Chris Neville said, “The NY Forward program is giving us the opportunity to honor our village’s heritage and history while investing in a vibrant future. Through these projects, we will create expanded housing options, welcoming community spaces and opportunities for local businesses to grow and thrive. Groton’s revitalization is just getting started, and I thank Governor Hochul and the state for helping to make it happen!”

Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley said, “These projects through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative represent a bold and exciting new chapter for Roxbury and Grand Gorge. From breathing new life into historic landmarks to creating welcoming, walkable downtowns and expanding opportunities for both residents and visitors, we’re building the kind of community where people want to live, work and play. Thank you to Governor Hochul for helping to jumpstart the revitalization of our Town!”

Hammondsport Mayor Jean Jensen said, “Winning the $4.5 Million from the NY Forward has stimulated public infrastructure projects focused on housing and creating a better waterfront to help Hammondsport build a stronger community for residents with a welcoming connection to all visitors who want to enjoy a vibrant and lively community for residents and visitors. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for contributing towards successfully creating a vision of a beautiful and prosperous Village of Hammondsport.”

Urbana Town Supervisor David Durepo said, “The New York Forward projects bring a major economic support to Urbana’s business community that is reinvigorating a new area to attract customers and families alike. We thank Governor Hochul for her great vision in revitalizing downtown areas in the state that will lead Urbana to become a thriving community for our residents, businesses and visitors.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.