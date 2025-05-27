RealReports bolsters partnership with California Regional MLS Associations

RealReports partners with 6 more CRMLS Associations Art Carter (CEO, CRMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

AI Property Intelligence Platform Expands to 60,000 Members Across 13 California Associations

We’re happy to see such strong participation from our Associations. RealReports enhances the value and expertise of our members—key differentiators in today’s highly competitive environment.” — Art Carter (CEO, CRMLS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the leading AI-powered real estate intelligence platform, today announced significant growth in its ongoing partnership with California Regional MLS (CRMLS). Initially launched by 7 Associations within the CRMLS Co-Op, RealReports' services are now available to over 60,000 CRMLS members across 13 associations.

Recent additions to the program include major REALTOR® Associations such as Pacific West, The Inland Gateway, Greater Downey, Tri-Counties, Arcadia, and Glendale. These Associations join earlier adopters including prominent groups like Orange County REALTORS® and Southland Regional Association of Realtors, signaling wide acceptance and enthusiasm for RealReports' innovative technology.

"We’re happy to see such strong participation from our member Associations,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. “RealReports equips our agents and brokers with innovative tools that enhance their unique value and market expertise—key differentiators in today’s highly competitive real estate environment.

RealReports offers comprehensive property data aggregated from dozens of leading national providers, covering critical property details such as permits, zoning, climate risks, tax records, neighborhood details, rental remodel, remodel estimates, utilities, insurance premiums, and more. Central to each RealReport is the company’s proprietary AI property advisor, Aiden, designed to swiftly analyze extensive property data, answer complex property-related queries, assess and summarize documents, and provide actionable, real-time insights to agents and their clients.

"The rapid adoption by CRMLS associations underscores the real-world value our technology delivers," remarked James Rogers, Co-founder and CEO of RealReports. "We crafted RealReports to directly address the everyday challenges agents face. CRMLS's visionary leadership and their proactive embrace of innovation are major factors driving our joint success."

Zach Gorman, Co-founder and COO of RealReports, added, "Our ongoing partnership with CRMLS exemplifies how technology, specifically AI, can significantly empower real estate professionals. RealReports isn't just about providing vast data; it's about actionable intelligence that helps agents succeed at every step—from listing and lead generation to transaction close. We’re excited to continue expanding our collaboration to further elevate CRMLS members' capabilities."

RealReports continues its mission to deliver transformative solutions, enhancing productivity, boosting client interactions, and reinforcing competitive advantages for real estate professionals nationwide. Interested CRMLS associations can find information about how to acquire RealReports and pricing options in the CRMLS Association Product Co-Op.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation’s most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org. To learn more about the CRMLS Association Product Co-Op, click here.

About RealReports

RealReports is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, generate leads, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and delivers actionable insights. Top MLSs and brokerages like CRMLS, Keyes, PrimeMLS, Baird & Warner, SFAR, Danberry Realtors, and more trust RealReports to provide their agents and clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market.

