STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE SIGNING OF SB 1035

“I am thrilled that Governor Abbott has signed SB 1035, effective immediately. This important legislation builds upon Proposition 1, aimed at stopping cities and local governments from enforcing unnecessary and restrictive regulations on agriculture, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2023. SB 1035 reinforces Texans’ constitutional right to utilize agricultural land appropriately and ultimately fortifies Texas agriculture.

I extend my gratitude and congratulations to Senator Kevin Sparks for his leadership in successfully passing this important legislation.”

