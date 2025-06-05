STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON TEXAS LEGISLATURE'S HISTORIC WATER INVESTMENT

SB 7 and HJR 7 will expand the Texas Water Fund and protect rural communities

"This represents the practical, on-the-ground legislation needed to protect our most precious resource—water. For years, Texas farmers, ranchers, and rural communities have grappled with increasing water scarcity, and I am pleased these bills expand the Texas Water Fund while increasing accountability.

Thanks to the leadership of Texas Senator Charles Perry and Representative Cody Harris, we’re implementing real solutions to secure Texas’s water future. This ensures that our agricultural industry, small towns, and growing state have the water infrastructure necessary to thrive.

This is a significant victory for Texas agriculture, and I will always advocate for rural Texas to secure the resources it needs to keep leading and feeding the world."