State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announces routine audit of Pike County

05/23/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Sweet Betsy once declared she'd go back to Pike County and today State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced his office will return to the county for the first time since 2017 for a regularly scheduled audit. Fitzpatrick announced the audit is now underway after his office held an entrance meeting with county officials on Thursday, May 22.

"We may not get any sightings of Momo the Missouri Monster while we perform our audit, but if we see any waste, fraud, or abuse in county governmental operations, I can assure you we will report it to the taxpayers of Pike County. Our goal is to do a thorough review of county government operations so taxpayers can better understand where their government is performing efficiently and where it can do better," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a performance audit of Pike County in 2017. The audit provided the county with an overall rating of "good" while finding the county had not accurately reduced the property tax levy.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Pike County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.