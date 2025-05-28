FlavorCloud Launches Flash AI: The First Real-Time HS Classification and Landed Cost Estimation Engine for Ecommerce

AI-Powered Classification Engine Eliminates Manual Classification: Reduces Risk, Cost, and Customs Delays

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlavorCloud , the leading cross-border trade platform today announced the launch of Flash AI, the first AI-powered engine that classifies SKUs and estimates landed costs in real time, pulling descriptions directly from ecommerce storefronts like Shopify. With 98%+ accuracy and zero manual input, Flash AI automates the complex process of assigning Harmonized System (HS) codes enabling merchants to eliminate duty overpayments, and ship faster without risking customs delays or margin loss. Flash AI is now available as a standalone API within FlavorCloud’s suite of cross border enablement solutions.Launched in a critical season of tightening trade regulations and complex tariff implications , Flash AI replaces spreadsheets, broker lookups, and outdated classification tools with intelligent, real-time automation. The engine analyzes product descriptions, categories, and images to generate accurate 6-digit HS codes instantly without the need for customs expertise. When used within the FlavorCloud shipping platform, Flash AI generates full 10-digit HS codes as part of the end-to-end trade compliance workflow.“Using the wrong HS code declaration incorrect landed costs, customs delays and holds and possibly more serious consequences including fines up to $1 million per violation, seizures of goods, and even loss of import and export privileges,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO and Co-founder of FlavorCloud. “Flash AI helps companies avoid these risks by automating HS code classification with 98%+ accuracy for ecommerce goods, reducing human error and ensuring compliance with evolving global trade regulations.”FlavorCloud’s Flash AI product includes:• Real-Time Classification and Estimation: Uses advanced natural language processing and image recognition to turn product pages into customs-ready documentation and precise duty calculations, right at checkout.• Customs Accuracy at Scale: Trained on 10+ years of real rulings and customs outcomes, Flash AI delivers 98%+ accuracy across 220+ global jurisdictions.• Scalable API Access: Available as a standalone API with usage-based SaaS offering, it is ideal for enterprise-scale operations and logistics providers.• Supports All Import Models: Supports DTC, M2C, inventory transfers, and wholesale B2B so you stay compliant regardless of how or where you ship.Flash AI is built for compliance leaders, logistics managers, and developers alike, offering plug-and-play integration with powerful automation under the hood. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://flavorcloud.com/product-classification to learn more about the Flash AI product classification engine.About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, cross border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance.

