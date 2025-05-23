Wonder Supports MBBA’s 41st Anniversary Awards Gala Celebrating Legal Leaders and a Legacy of Excellence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) proudly extends its deepest gratitude to Wonder, a new kind of food hall, for their extraordinary generosity during the 41st Anniversary Awards Gala, held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.

In a meaningful show of support, Wonder contributed 700 gift cards for gala guests and colleagues, helping to create a truly memorable evening. This year’s theme, “Amplifying Our Legacy: Building on a Foundation of Excellence,”celebrated the MBBA’s four-decade commitment to uplifting Black legal professionals and advancing justice.

Wonder has redefined food delivery through a unique model that brings award-winning restaurants together in one digital space. Steffi Marvin, Wonder’s NYC-based Marketing Lead, shared, “We are proud to make a meaningful contribution to the MBBA Gala and applaud the organization’s steadfast commitment to social responsibility.”

This year's gala honored exceptional individuals whose leadership and service embody the Association’s mission:
🎖️ Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society, Public Servant of the Year 
🎖️ Jamal Haughton, Esq., EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Charter Communications, Inc., Corporate Counsel of the Year 
🎖️ Lorraine McGowen, Esq., Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Private Practitioner of the Year 
🎖️ James B. O’Neal, Esq. and Legal Outreach, Trailblazers of the Year 
🎖️ Hon. Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of NY, Jurist of the Year

“We are thrilled to commemorate our 41st anniversary by celebrating the brilliance of our legal leaders, honoring the work of those who paved the way, and boldly envisioning what comes next, particularly in a time such as this when justice, equity, and democracy are being tested,” said Nicole Lester Arrindell, MBBA President.

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GENEROUS SPONSORS
We are grateful for the support of the following sponsors:

🔹 Platinum 
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

🔸 Gold 
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP 
Charter Communications
 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP 
Equitable

⚪ Silver 
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP 
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP 
Anonymous

🟤 Bronze
 A&O Shearman 
Arnold & Porter 
BMW of Bridgewater 
BNY Mellon 
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP 
Clyde & Co LLP 
Fried Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP 
Gibson Dunn 
HAYNES BOONE
 The Legal Aid Society 
Littler 
National Grid 
Perkins Coie LLP 
Proskauer Rose LLP 
Sidley Austin LLP 
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP 
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP 
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP 
WilmerHale LLP
 Wonder
 Anonymous

🖤 Ebony 
BenderCrane LLP 
Jamal Haughton, Esq. 
JAMS 
PwC 
Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP
 STENO

🤎 Mahogany 
Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law 
Brooklyn Defender Services 
Mosaic Search Partners 
Northwestern Mutual | Vivid Advisory Partners

ABOUT MBBA

The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified association of legal professionals committed to advancing equality, excellence, and justice. While focused on empowering Black lawyers, law students, and legal professionals, MBBA welcomes all who support our mission. Through advocacy, professional development, and community engagement, we strive to build a more just and inclusive legal profession.

As an affiliate of the National Bar Association, the MBBA continues a proud legacy of service and leadership in the law.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Email: info@mbbanyc.org
Phone: (212) 804-5758

Monique Brizz-Walker
Event Strategies For Success
+1 718-571-9172
Contact
Monique Brizz-Walker
Event Strategies For Success
+1 718-571-9172
Company/Organization
Event Strategies For Success
44 Court Street, Suite 1217
Brooklyn, New York, 11201
United States
+1 718-571-9172
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
