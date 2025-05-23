Governor Abbott Proclaims 2025 Hurricane Preparedness Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 23 - May 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today raised awareness about the dangers of hurricanes and the precautions Texans can take as hurricane season approaches by proclaiming May 26-31, 2025, as Hurricane Preparedness Week in Texas.



“The State of Texas knows all too well the devastating power of hurricanes,” said Governor Abbott. “From storm surges to high winds, hurricanes pose a threat to life and property. This Hurricane Preparedness Week, it is crucial that every family, business, and community take proactive measures and stock up on emergency supplies to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property as hurricane season approaches. By taking the time now to prepare for any devastating and powerful storms that may reach our shores, we can help foster a safer and more secure future for our state.”



In support of hurricane preparedness efforts in the state, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has reviewed the appropriate emergency management planning documents to ensure they are updated to meet community needs in the event of a hurricane. TDEM also held its annual hurricane exercise, which included partners from all levels of government and the private sector.



The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs June 1-November 30, 2025. Texans can visit the Texas Hurricane Center for information on proactive steps to take before, during, and after a hurricane. Texans can also visit TexasReady.gov for additional hurricane safety tips and tdem.texas.gov/prepare for preparedness information.



Read the Governor’s proclamation.

