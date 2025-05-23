Governor Abbott Announces Federal Disaster Declaration For South Texas Flooding

TEXAS, May 23 - May 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that four South Texas counties have been approved for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration approved by President Donald J. Trump, following impacts to Rio Grande Valley communities from severe storms and flooding in March.



"President Trump approved four South Texas counties for disaster assistance that will provide critical financial aid to communities impacted by severe weather in March," said Governor Abbott. "This approval is a major step forward to ensure that Texans have what they need to rebuild and recover. I thank President Trump for approving this request as well as the state and local officials and emergency response personnel who continue to work tirelessly to help their fellow Texans."



Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance program: Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.



FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.



A request from Texas to the federal government to approve access to FEMA’s Public Assistance program, authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide, and authorize the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program for physical and economic loss for designated counties remains pending.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by recent flooding, including:

• Requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for communities impacted by storms and flooding

• Requesting local, state, and federal partners conduct joint preliminary damage assessments in affected areas

• Issuing a state disaster declaration for impacted communities

• Activating state emergency response resources ahead of storm impacts

