JourneyLite Introduces Revolutionary Spatz Balloon Procedure

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JourneyLite is announcing the continued offering of the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon, an innovative, FDA-approved adjustable balloon designed to support patients in managing weight with a non-surgical, clinically supervised approach. As demand for effective, personalized weight loss options grows, the Spatz3 program continues to be a trusted tool for improving long-term health outcomes across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana."We have seen a clear advantage with the Spatz3 over previous non-adjustable intra-gastric balloons, both in terms of weight loss and reduced side effects,” said Dr. Trace W. Curry , MD, Minimally Invasive Weight Loss Surgeon at JourneyLite. “It's a great option for patients who want to lose weight, but can't tolerate medications and aren't ready for surgery,” added Dr. Curry.What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10–20 minutes. This non-surgical outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, which expands to occupy space in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the first adjustable intragastric balloon available in the United States. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments—either increasing or decreasing the fluid—based on the patient's progress and comfort. This can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.Patient Care and Follow-UpThe balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3?The Spatz3 balloon is suitable for adults with a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 40 who have not achieved desired results with diet and exercise alone. It is also a viable option for individuals seeking a non-surgical intervention who are in good overall health and motivated to make long-term lifestyle adjustments under medical supervision.What Does the Spatz3 Balloon Program Include?The comprehensive program includes:- Pre-procedure consultation with an expert bariatric endoscopist- 12-month nutrition and lifestyle coaching- Comprehensive 1-year follow-up- Cost of the balloon, insertion, and removal feesContact InformationFor additional information or to schedule a consultation, contact JourneyLite at (877) 442-2263 or visit https://journeylite.com About JourneyLiteJourneyLite is a regional leader in bariatric and endoscopic weight loss services, with locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Under the medical direction of Dr. Trace Curry, the practice has performed thousands of successful procedures and continues to offer both surgical and non-surgical weight loss options tailored to patient needs. The team is composed of board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, dietitians, and care coordinators - all focused on safe, effective outcomes through personalized medical support.

