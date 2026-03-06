Metatec Expands Nutrition Expertise as Jason Blonshine Earns NASM Nutrition Certification

Many people rely on generalized nutrition advice that does not account for how their metabolism actually works.” — Jason Blonshine

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metatec , a performance and metabolic testing center led by Abby and Jason Blonshine, has announced an expansion of its in-house expertise following Jason Blonshine’s completion of the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Nutrition Certification. The credential strengthens Metatec’s ability to connect advanced physiological testing with practical, personalized nutrition strategies for clients focused on performance, body composition, and long term metabolic health.Metatec specializes in clinical grade testing services including Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) analysis, VO₂ Max testing , and DEXA body composition scans . These assessments provide detailed insight into how an individual’s body burns fuel, responds to exercise, and stores lean mass and body fat. According to Blonshines, the addition of advanced nutrition expertise allows the team to translate these data points into clearer lifestyle and fueling recommendations.“Testing provides powerful information about how the body functions, but the real value comes from helping clients understand what to do with that information,” said Abby Blonshine, co founder of Metatec. “By expanding our nutrition expertise, we can better guide clients in turning their metabolic data into daily habits that support performance and overall health.”Resting Metabolic Rate testing, for example, measures how many calories the body burns at rest to maintain basic physiological functions such as breathing, circulation, and cellular repair. Understanding this baseline energy requirement helps individuals avoid common pitfalls such as chronic under fueling, which can negatively impact metabolism, recovery, and hormonal balance.Similarly, VO₂ Max testing evaluates the body’s capacity to use oxygen during exercise, a key marker of cardiovascular fitness and endurance potential. When paired with metabolic data, these results help determine how efficiently the body uses carbohydrates and fats for energy at different exercise intensities. This information can guide more effective fueling strategies before, during, and after training.DEXA body composition scans add another layer of insight by measuring lean mass, body fat percentage, and bone density with a high degree of precision. For clients working toward body composition goals, these measurements help distinguish between weight loss and meaningful improvements in muscle mass and metabolic health.Jason Blonshine said the NASM certification strengthens Metatec’s ability to bridge the gap between diagnostic testing and real world nutrition planning.“Many people rely on generalized nutrition advice that does not account for how their metabolism actually works,” Blonshine explained. “When we combine metabolic testing with evidence based nutrition principles, we can help clients build strategies that match their physiology, training demands, and long term health goals.”The certification also supports Metatec’s broader mission of providing science driven guidance rather than one size fits all recommendations. By integrating nutrition expertise with physiological testing, the team aims to help clients better understand energy balance, nutrient timing, and recovery strategies that align with their individual metabolic profiles.As interest in personalized health and longevity continues to grow, Metatec plans to continue expanding its capabilities and education to better serve athletes, professionals, and individuals focused on proactive health management.“We are committed to continually learning and improving as a team,” Abby Blonshine said. “The more knowledge we bring into our practice, the better we can support our clients with clear, science based guidance every step of the way.”About MetatecMetatec, located in Mason, Michigan, is a metabolic and performance testing center founded by Abby and Jason Blonshine. The clinic offers advanced diagnostics including VO₂ Max testing, Resting Metabolic Rate analysis, and DEXA body composition scans to help individuals understand their physiology and optimize training, nutrition, and long term health. Metatec’s approach combines clinical grade testing with personalized education to support data driven decision making for performance and wellness.

