Bounce Back Physical Therapy Launches ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device for Advanced Pain Relief in Wayne, PA

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bounce Back Physical Therapy announces the launch of the ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device, an advanced non-invasive technology now available at its Wayne, Pennsylvania clinic. This next-generation system is designed to reduce pain, accelerate healing, and restore mobility by activating the body’s natural regenerative processes.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device utilizes proprietary focused electromagnetic acoustic energy wave technology to stimulate cellular repair and long-term healing. By delivering targeted energy to affected tissue, the therapy supports collagen production, improves circulation, reduces inflammation, breaks down calcium deposits, and accelerates tissue recovery. This approach addresses the root causes of chronic pain and movement limitations without surgery, injections, or medication.Shockwave therapy is widely used in musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation. ReGen Medical RCT therapy represents an advancement by offering precise deep tissue penetration in a patient-friendly and cost-effective format. Treatments are needle-free, drug-free, and require no downtime, making them accessible to individuals seeking effective alternatives to traditional pain management.“At Bounce Back Physical Therapy , we focus on restoring function instead of masking symptoms. ReGen Medical RCT helps us support real healing with non-surgical, drug-free technology that works with the body,” said Charan Chadha of Bounce Back Physical Therapy.Bounce Back Physical Therapy integrates shockwave therapy into an intentionally sequenced recovery process. Each session combines focused shockwave treatment with supportive low-intensity PEMF, far-infrared therapy, and localized massage. This structured approach is designed to help the body respond more effectively, improve movement quality, and support results that hold over time.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device is used to treat many areas of the body including the knees, shoulders, elbows, hips, back, wrists, feet, legs, and head. It is also used for conditions such as sciatic pain and erectile dysfunction. Care is personalized to address chronic pain, sports injuries, degenerative conditions, and mobility restrictions.About Bounce Back Physical TherapyBounce Back Physical Therapy is a boutique physical therapy clinic located in Wayne, Pennsylvania, proudly serving the Main Line and greater Philadelphia area. Owned and operated by physical therapists Charan Chadha, MPT, and Stephanie Sposato, MPT, the clinic is dedicated to delivering individualized, hands-on care through customized treatment plans designed to restore motion, relieve pain, and improve overall quality of life. At Bounce Back Physical Therapy, patients are treated as people, not files, and build one-on-one relationships with their physical therapist throughout their recovery journey. With a strong belief in personalized care and clinical excellence, the practice helps patients return to active, healthy lifestyles and, in many cases, avoid surgery or long-term medication through skilled, compassionate rehabilitation.

