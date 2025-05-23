Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,725 in the last 365 days.

MDC announces temporary closure of shooting ranges at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area

Buchanan County, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed the shooting ranges at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area, south of St. Joseph in Buchanan County, for range improvements. The rest of the conservation area will remain open. Vehicles are not allowed past the gate.

A banner has been added to the area webpage at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/pigeon-hill-conservation-area announcing the closure. The public can check the site periodically for updates on reopening.

Other opportunities are currently available in the area for target shooting. MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Center near Parkville is staffed and provides rifle and pistol shooting. Riverbreaks Conservation Area in Holt Co. and Elam Bend Conservation Area in Gentry Co. have unstaffed public shooting ranges.

Statewide, MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed ranges for recreational target shooting. To find a range near you, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC announces temporary closure of shooting ranges at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more