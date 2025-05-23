MDC announces temporary closure of shooting ranges at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area

Buchanan County, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed the shooting ranges at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area, south of St. Joseph in Buchanan County, for range improvements. The rest of the conservation area will remain open. Vehicles are not allowed past the gate.

A banner has been added to the area webpage at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/pigeon-hill-conservation-area announcing the closure. The public can check the site periodically for updates on reopening.

Other opportunities are currently available in the area for target shooting. MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Center near Parkville is staffed and provides rifle and pistol shooting. Riverbreaks Conservation Area in Holt Co. and Elam Bend Conservation Area in Gentry Co. have unstaffed public shooting ranges.

Statewide, MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed ranges for recreational target shooting. To find a range near you, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.