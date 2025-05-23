Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,616 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (May 23, 2025) — In recognition of Memorial Day, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025, and remain at half-staff until noon (12 p.m.) the same day. At noon, flags should be returned to full-staff.

The governor invites all private citizens, businesses and organizations to join in this tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more