NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (May 23, 2025) — In recognition of Memorial Day, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025, and remain at half-staff until noon (12 p.m.) the same day. At noon, flags should be returned to full-staff.

The governor invites all private citizens, businesses and organizations to join in this tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes.