Maine DOE Update – May 23, 2025

Reporting Items

Due Dates and Procedures for Quarter 4 End-of-Year Reports

Four end-of-year reports require certification in June and July. These reports aggregate data from the entire school year’s reporting timeframe. The data are used to aggregate dashboards and reports for public availability on the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Warehouse and ESSA Dashboard and for federal reporting. | More

Special Education Exit Report Opens on June 1

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Special Education Exit Report opens on June 1, 2025, and is due on July 30, 2025. | More

Procedures for End-of-Year Exiting of Students from State Synergy

All student enrollments must be exited from the Maine Department of Education State Synergy system on or before June 30, 2024. This includes students who are attending year-round programs. | More

News & Updates

Hundreds of Maine Students, Educators Attend MLTI Conference to Explore AI, Technology

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is celebrating a successful 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference, which culminated Thursday afternoon at the University of Maine at Orono. Themed #LetsDiriGo, the conference highlighted how students are using technology to travel creatively through ideas. | More

Yarmouth and Brunswick High School Interns Join Maine DOE, Launch Extended Learning Opportunities “Storybook Project”

For the first time, the Maine Department of Education Extended Learning Opportunities team is hosting two students to participate in its own extended learning opportunity (ELO). These interns are funded through the Maine Career Exploration Program, and both are earning credit at their respective schools. They will be helping the Maine DOE to spread the good news of exciting developments in ELOs throughout the state, honing their communication and writing skills, and learning about their local state government. | More

Language, Culture, and Connection: Maine Expands Global Reach with Portugal Agreement

On May 6, 2025, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) formalized a new partnership with the Portuguese Ministry of Education by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing deeper collaboration around language education, educator exchange, and international engagement. | More

REMINDER: Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellowship Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 cohort of the Teacher Leader Fellowship program. This program provides an opportunity for practicing educators to lead, innovate, and create resources that will strengthen teaching and learning across Maine. Applications are due by May 27, 2025. | More

Maine DOE Affirms Commitment to Language and Culture: Promoting Multilingual and Multicultural Learning Across Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to have successfully concluded its Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series, a five-part virtual professional learning experience designed to expand access to language learning, cultural inclusion, and international collaboration in Maine schools. | More

Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Names Julie Riordan as 2025 Instructional Coach of the Year Julie Riordan

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that Julie Riordan is the 2025 Instructional Coach of the Year. Instructional coaches are instrumental in elevating teaching and learning across our state, and Riordan exemplifies the very best of this vital role. | More

Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Names Shanna Crofton 2025 Curriculum Leader of The Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is proud to announce that Shanna Crofton, Director of Teaching and Learning for the Yarmouth School Department, has been named the 2025 Curriculum Leader of the Year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Forest Friday Engages Phippsburg Elementary School Students in Place-Based Outdoor Learning

After a long week of learning inside of the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom, students at Phippsburg Elementary School head outdoors to immerse themselves in nature for what’s known as “Forest Friday.” | More

TeachWithTech Grant in Action: LEGO Robotics Peer Mentoring at Windsor Elementary School

Thanks to funding from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Learning Technology (MLTI) #TeachWithTech Grant, Windsor Elementary School (WES) has been able to bring LEGO robotics kits into the hands of eager learners. | More

Students Take Action: Salt Marsh Restoration Project on Mount Desert Island Connects Science, Community, and Climate Solutions

In the fall of 2024, students at Tremont Consolidated School (TCS) embarked on an exciting, real-world science project just steps from their classroom—a Salt Marsh Restoration Project, focused on restoring and protecting the fragile coastal ecosystem that borders their school on Mount Desert Island, Maine. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Deepen Your MTSS Expertise This Summer with New Asynchronous Mini-Course Series

Are you ready to grow your Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) knowledge and practice? This summer, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to offer a three-part, fully asynchronous MTSS Mini-Course Series. Each 28-day course builds on the last—complete Course 1 to unlock Course 2, and finish Course 2 to gain access to Course 3. | More

Applications Open for Leading Early Learning Fellowship: A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the fifth cohort of the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, which will launch during the 2025-2026 school year. Applications will be accepted through July 14, 2025. | More

REMINDER: Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institutes

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators across Maine to apply for the 2025 Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institutes. These three-day, in-person professional learning experiences will occur from July 14–16, 2025, at the College of the Atlantic (COA) in Bar Harbor. Applications will close on May 27. | More

Youth Mental Health Event in June: “Rooted in Strength”

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is partnering with NAMI Maine to promote youth mental health through programs like Sources of Strength, an evidence-based suicide prevention program being implemented in schools across Maine. | More

