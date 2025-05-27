Space Force Association Appoints Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations

Jack Smith

Space Force Association Appoints Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations

Jack Smith exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership and mission-driven mindset that defines the Space Force Association.”
— Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations. A visionary leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, Jack brings a wealth of experience in business strategy, technology consulting, and veteran advocacy to this vital role.

With a distinguished career dedicated to advancing innovation, national security, and workforce development, Jack is uniquely positioned to support the United States Space Force’s mission and expand SFA’s impact across the country. His strategic insight and deep understanding of the defense and technology sectors will be instrumental in guiding the growth and effectiveness of SFA chapters nationwide.

Jack currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Fortuna Business Management Consulting (BMC), a veteran-owned firm specializing in IT services, contact center solutions, and workforce optimization. Under his leadership, Fortuna has become a trusted partner to both government agencies and private enterprises, with a strong emphasis on veteran hiring and professional development.

Beyond his executive work, Jack is a noted speaker, investor, and host of the Purposeful Prosperity podcast, where he interviews mission-driven leaders and entrepreneurs committed to social impact. His passion for mentorship and empowering veterans aligns closely with SFA’s goals of building a strong, informed, and engaged community in support of the Space Force.

“Jack Smith exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership and mission-driven mindset that defines the Space Force Association,” said Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association. “His expertise in technology, his experience as a veteran, and his passion for innovation will be invaluable as we strengthen our chapter operations and expand our national reach in support of the United States Space Force.”

Jack’s appointment reinforces SFA’s commitment to excellence, leadership, and the seamless integration of military experience into the future of space operations. His extensive credentials and recognized contributions to the business and veteran communities make him a valuable addition to the Association’s leadership team.

For media inquiries or if you are interested in interviewing the CEO of the Space Force Association please reach out to publicaffairs@ussfa.org.

Catherine Sawyer
https://ussfa.org
+1 855-732-2019
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Space Force Association Appoints Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Catherine Sawyer
https://ussfa.org
+1 855-732-2019
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
Space Force Association Appoints Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations
SFA Applauds White House's Golden Dome Initiative as a Critical Step Toward Comprehensive National Defense
Space Force Association Welcomes First Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger Towberman to Board of Directors
View All Stories From This Author