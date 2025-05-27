Space Force Association Appoints Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations
Jack Smith exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership and mission-driven mindset that defines the Space Force Association.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Jack Smith as Vice President of Chapter Operations. A visionary leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, Jack brings a wealth of experience in business strategy, technology consulting, and veteran advocacy to this vital role.
— Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association
With a distinguished career dedicated to advancing innovation, national security, and workforce development, Jack is uniquely positioned to support the United States Space Force’s mission and expand SFA’s impact across the country. His strategic insight and deep understanding of the defense and technology sectors will be instrumental in guiding the growth and effectiveness of SFA chapters nationwide.
Jack currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Fortuna Business Management Consulting (BMC), a veteran-owned firm specializing in IT services, contact center solutions, and workforce optimization. Under his leadership, Fortuna has become a trusted partner to both government agencies and private enterprises, with a strong emphasis on veteran hiring and professional development.
Beyond his executive work, Jack is a noted speaker, investor, and host of the Purposeful Prosperity podcast, where he interviews mission-driven leaders and entrepreneurs committed to social impact. His passion for mentorship and empowering veterans aligns closely with SFA’s goals of building a strong, informed, and engaged community in support of the Space Force.
“Jack Smith exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership and mission-driven mindset that defines the Space Force Association,” said Bill Woolf, CEO of the Space Force Association. “His expertise in technology, his experience as a veteran, and his passion for innovation will be invaluable as we strengthen our chapter operations and expand our national reach in support of the United States Space Force.”
Jack’s appointment reinforces SFA’s commitment to excellence, leadership, and the seamless integration of military experience into the future of space operations. His extensive credentials and recognized contributions to the business and veteran communities make him a valuable addition to the Association’s leadership team.
For media inquiries or if you are interested in interviewing the CEO of the Space Force Association please reach out to publicaffairs@ussfa.org.
