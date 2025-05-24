Washington DC International Advisory Firm Establishes Presence in South Africa

Atty Sooklal and HE Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

GPS Moves to Offer Legal/Lobbying/Business Advisory Services to African Governments & Private Sector Markets

The time is now to bring together the American/African consumer and production markets respectively. There are no shortage of opportunities.” — Ajay Sooklal, Esq.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Political Solutions ™ LLC (GPS) a Washington, DC based legal/lobbying/and business advisory firm has brought on South African lawyer, Mr. Ajay Sooklal, who will now head up its Africa/South Asia division. Mr. Sooklal brings more than forty years of legal and international business development experience to GPS.GPS Managing Partner, Aaron T. Manaigo stated “I have known Ajay Sooklal for nearly twenty-five years. We have successfully worked on several business and political projects together. We are delighted and honored to have Ajay join us at GPS, he brings a world of talent and experience to our team.”To his credit, Mr. Ajay Sooklal has served as a legal advisor to former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma. Mr. Sooklal has also served as a legal advisor to the African National Congress (ANC), a special advisor to the South Africa Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Public Works, and Ministry of Tourism.GPS will look to capitalize on opportunities to engage directly with private sector companies and governments throughout the Continent, while utilizing South Africa as its base of operations.Mr. Ajay Sooklal added—“there are no shortage of opportunities for business development, foreign direct investment, PPP's, market entry, and other professional services needed to bring together in a more robust way the American/African consumer and production markets respectively… the time is now.”Establishing an official working presence on the African continent in South Africa is phase one of GPS’s expansion push. We also have our sights set on putting in place a similar base of operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. Africa, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been our target markets for some time. With the current dismantling of USAID, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), etc. key areas we will focus on is assisting various governments attract FDI, country branding, and navigating the ever-changing U.S. foreign appropriations process on Capitol Hill” Aaron T. Manaigo.

