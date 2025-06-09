Aplus Housing to Provide Event Management Housing for the FIFA World Club Cup in Seattle

Our fully furnished apartments provide the ideal home-away-from-home experience, ensuring our clients can focus on the event while we take care of their housing needs.” — Kathy Brekke

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aplus Housing, a premier provider of fully furnished corporate housing in Seattle, is excited to announce that it will be offering exclusive housing solutions for event management staff, teams, and organizers during the FIFA World Club Cup 2025 in Seattle. This collaboration will ensure that participants, staff, and key personnel involved in the international tournament have access to high-quality, convenient accommodations during the highly anticipated event.As the city of Seattle prepares to host this prestigious global football tournament, Aplus Housing will offer a range of flexible, short-term rental options tailored to the unique needs of FIFA event management teams. The company will provide fully furnished apartments with a 30+ day stay, ensuring that professionals working behind the scenes can enjoy a comfortable, convenient, and stress-free stay while contributing to the success of the World Club Cup.In addition to housing athletes and officials, Aplus Housing is proud to support the event by providing accommodations for event management staff and support teams. This includes housing for those coordinating logistics, overseeing operations, and assisting with the seamless delivery of the tournament. Aplus Housing will offer housing options located near key venues and transportation hubs, ensuring staff can easily access stadiums, media centers, and other event locations. Each unit will be fully furnished, equipped with modern amenities, and designed for maximum comfort and convenience to accommodate the demanding schedules of FIFA event professionals.“We are thrilled to be part of such a monumental event and to support FIFA's mission by offering reliable, flexible housing options for the staff who will make the World Club Cup a success,” said Kathy Brekke, CEO of Aplus Housing. “Our fully furnished apartments provide the ideal home-away-from-home experience, ensuring our clients can focus on the event while we take care of their housing needs.”Aplus Housing has long been recognized for its commitment to offering premium short-term housing solutions in Seattle for individuals seeking to stay 30 days or more. With properties located in prime neighborhoods such as South Lake Union, Downtown, and Capitol Hill, Aplus Housing offers convenient access to transportation, venues, and local amenities, making it the ideal choice for those attending or working on large-scale events like the FIFA World Club Cup.Founded in Seattle, Aplus Housing is a leading provider of fully furnished, short-term housing solutions for business professionals, event organizers, and relocation clients. The company specializes in offering flexible, all-inclusive housing options that make it easy for clients to settle into Seattle’s most desirable neighborhoods. Aplus Housing prides itself on its attention to detail, commitment to customer service, and ability to meet the unique needs of clients in industries ranging from corporate to sports events.

