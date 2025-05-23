Spotter Global announces Remote Drone ID (RDID™), its much-anticipated drone security solution, is now shipping.

Spotter Global Remote Dronne ID Security guard finds drone pilot with the help of RDID

Detecting and tracking drone threats isn’t enough. The RDID also provides the drone pilot location so security teams mitigate the threat quickly and legally.

We are very excited to be offering this new tool to customers in the US, which will give them the real-time information needed to provide safety and security for their facilities and their people.” — Logan Harris, President of Spotter Global

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rate of drone-related crime is increasing rapidly.As new stories of drone-enabled crime multiply across worldwide media outlets, Spotter Global, a world-leader in perimeter security solutions, is pleased to announce that its much-anticipated drone detection solution, the Remote Drone ID (RDID™), is now shipping.Supporting security beyond mere detection, the RDID makes possible one of the few drone mitigation methods available to security personnel by law: finding and personally confronting the pilot of a drone flying over a secure property with the aim of getting them to land or reroute their drone.This low-cost security solution detects and tracks all FAA-compliant WiFi drone activity, which accounts for 85% of drone activity in the United States, over a wide area (up to 3km in every direction, covering 6986 acres) with zero false alarms. Spotter Global’s Remote Drone ID (RDID) also allows security personnel to capture the registration numbers of intruding drones and track the drone pilot’s location for possible conflict resolution or arrest, either by the security team or law enforcement personnel. The RDID integrates seamlessly with PTZ cameras, VMS systems, and other Spotter Global perimeter security devices.To launch this exciting new CUAS (Counter Unmanned Aerial System) device, Spotter Global will host a free, open-invitation webinar on May 28th at 10:00 a.m. MST. The webinar, led by Spotter Global President and Founder Logan Harris and Business Development Manager Cliff Kunkel, will demonstrate the RDID’s efficacy in detecting and tracking drones and drone pilots.“We are very excited to be offering this new tool to customers in the US, which will give them the real-time information needed to provide safety and security for their facilities and their people. Spotter has always been about Preventing Harm, and now there is a lower cost, but still very effective way to know when commercial drones are near and to be able to do something about them”, says Logan Harris, President of Spotter GlobalSpotter Global’s RDID will be used to protect critical infrastructure sites, airports, stadiums, public gatherings, and private properties from unwelcome drone intrusions that may be attempting to perpetrate illegal surveillance, physical attacks, or cyber attacks on vulnerable locations and personnel.Visit Spotterglobal.com for scheduled webinars and the latest news about Spotter Global’s counter drone and compact radar perimeter security solutions.About Spotter Global:Spotter Global pioneered compact surveillance radars for short to mid-range threat detection in 2009. We remain committed to delivering innovative and customized security technology services that empower government, military, and civilian clients in Preventing Harm™.

