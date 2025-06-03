Creative Health Media Delivers on Equity with Spanish Rollout of Its Industry Leading Kidney Disease Education Program

This launch means more than just translation, it is about making vital health education truly accessible.” — Naveena Reddy, CEO, Creative Health Media

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Health Media (CHM) is proud to announce that its industry leading Kidney Disease Education program is now fully available in Spanish. This important milestone reflects the company’s commitment to addressing long-standing health disparities in Hispanic communities.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 14 percent of Hispanic adults have chronic kidney disease. The National Institutes of Health reports that Hispanic adults are nearly 50 percent more likely than non-Hispanic whites to develop end-stage kidney disease. With higher rates of diabetes and hypertension, compounded by persistent barriers in healthcare access, language, and health literacy, the need for culturally relevant, accessible kidney health education has never been greater.

Creative Health Media’s technology powered, interactive platform offers engaging, easy-to-understand kidney health education through a series of bite-sized videos, now available in both English and Spanish. Based on Motivational Learning Theory, the program is designed to spark positive behavior change by empowering patients with the knowledge and confidence to manage their condition. Patients can learn at their own pace, revisit content at any time, and benefit from short pre and post session assessments that measure understanding. Clinicians follow up to answer questions and reinforce key concepts.

“This launch means more than just translation, it is about making vital health education truly accessible,” said Naveena Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Health Media. “We are thrilled to offer our full kidney education platform in Spanish, ensuring that more patients and families feel seen, supported, and empowered to take control of their kidney health. This is a major step toward health equity and meaningful engagement.”

The platform provides deep analytics to clinicians, helping them improve patient communications and shared decision making, reduce care costs, increase revenue, and enhance quality of life for their patients. Educational content is developed in collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates. Program topics include basics facts about CKD, nutrition, managing complications, transplant and dialysis options, as well as lifestyle management for a truly holistic approach to care.

“The video sessions were great. We learned so much about kidney care and what to expect,” said one patient who completed the program. “We now feel much more prepared to discuss all of the ongoing care options with our doctor. The best part is that the videos were so easy to understand and always available for us to refer back to whenever we need.”

Established in 2019, Creative Health Media (CHM) is a Dallas-based company dedicated to leveraging technology to combat the growing epidemic of kidney disease. CHM’s analytics powered digital education platform delivers engaging, patient-centered content developed in collaboration with clinicians and patients, helping individuals take charge of their kidney health.

