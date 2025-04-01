Creative Health Media Partners with Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada to Deliver Digital KDE Program to Patients

The CHM education program has been a game-changer for our patients, transforming how they understand and manage their kidney disease” — Hailee Long, Chief Operating Officer, KSOSN

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada and Creative Health Media Join Forces to Educate Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease using Innovative Digital Education Platform

Creative Health Media (CHM) and Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada (KSOSN) have joined forces to enhance patient education for individuals with advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD). Through CHM’s digital health education platform, patients gain access to engaging, interactive content designed to support their health journey and empower them to make informed decisions about their care.

Based on Motivational Learning Theory, CHM’s cloud-based platform delivers health education in easy to understand, bite-sized modules covering essential topics related to kidney disease management. Patients can complete the modules at their own pace, on any device, and revisit the content whenever needed. Short pre and post session quizzes measure patient comprehension and understanding. To reinforce learning, clinicians provide follow-up support, answering patients’ questions and addressing concerns.

“The classes were fabulous. We learned so much about kidney care and what to expect,” said one KSOSN patient participating in the program. “Now we feel more prepared to handle situations that arise. The best part is that the videos stay in the cloud, so we can watch them whenever we need.”

Since the partnership began, over 1,000 patients have completed the program, improving their knowledge and the quality of their office visits by enabling more meaningful discussions with their healthcare providers.

“The CHM education program has been a game-changer for our patients, transforming how they understand and manage their kidney disease,” said Hailee Long, Chief Operating Officer, KSOSN. “By equipping them with knowledge, we’re fostering more shared decision-making, leading to better patient engagement and more efficient care.”

The program helps patients navigate critical healthcare decisions, including the timing of dialysis access placement, choosing a dialysis modality, and understanding what to ask their healthcare team. “Partnering with KSOSN has been incredibly rewarding,” said Rehan Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer and President, Creative Health Media. “We’re seeing firsthand how CHM’s digital education and analytics is transforming patient engagement and care. Seeing patients gain confidence in managing their own kidney health is exactly why we built this platform, and we’re thrilled to continue empowering them alongside such a dedicated clinical team as KSOSN.”

About Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada

Founded in 1976, Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada (KSOSN) has grown to become a leading provider of comprehensive kidney care in Nevada. With 39 physicians, 23 advanced practitioners, and nearly 100 support staff across eight locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Pahrump, KSOSN offers a full spectrum of nephrology services, including a chronic kidney disease support program and a vascular access center. To learn more, visit www.ksosn.com.

About Creative Health Media

Established in 2019, Creative Health Media (CHM) is a Dallas-based company dedicated to leveraging technology to combat the growing epidemic of kidney disease. CHM’s analytics powered digital education platform delivers engaging, patient-centered content developed in collaboration with clinicians and patients, helping individuals take charge of their kidney health. For more information, visit www.creativehealthmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.