Creative Health Media Partners with Kidney Care Center of Georgia to Deliver Digital KDE Program to Patients

The CHM education program has dramatically improved our patients’ knowledge, understanding, and approach to their disease condition” — Norvel Frock, Administrative Director, KCCG

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Health Media Expands, Joining Forces with Kidney Care Center of Georgia to Educate Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease Using Innovative Digital Education Platform

Creative Health Media (CHM) and Kidney Care Center of Georgia (KCCG) have joined forces to enhance patient education for individuals with advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD). Through CHM’s digital health education platform, patients gain access to engaging, interactive content designed to support their health journey and empower them to make informed decisions about their care.

Based on Motivational Learning Theory, CHM’s cloud-based platform delivers health education in easy to understand, bite-sized modules covering essential topics related to kidney disease management. Patients can complete the modules at their own pace, on any device, and revisit the content whenever needed. Short pre and post session quizzes measure patient comprehension and understanding. To reinforce learning, clinicians provide follow-up support, answering patients’ questions and addressing concerns.

Since the partnership began over 600 patients have completed Kidney Disease Education (KDE) sessions in the program, improving their knowledge and the quality of their office visits by enabling more meaningful discussions with their healthcare providers. The program supports patients in making vital healthcare decisions, such as when to have dialysis access placed, selecting the right dialysis modality, and knowing which questions to ask their care team.

“Thank you so much for being there for me.” said one KCCG patient participating in the program. “Watching these informative and helpful videos has given me the knowledge and strength to carry on and I can’t thank you enough.”

“The CHM education program has dramatically improved our patients’ knowledge, understanding, and approach to their disease condition,” said Norvel Frock, Administrative Director, KCCG. “By empowering them with this knowledge, we’re encouraging shared decision-making in their journey which not only strengthens patient engagement, but leads to more effective and efficient care.”

“The team at KCCG has shown a phenomenal commitment to serving the needs of their patients through this program and working with them has been incredibly rewarding.” said Naveena Reddy, CEO of Creative Health Media. “Hundreds of patients expressing high satisfaction with the program and showing remarkable progress in their knowledge and self-care ability is a strong testament to the impact of this joint effort with KCCG providers. We are very proud of our partnership with them and looking forward to many more years of collaboration in the journey to improve the lives of those living with chronic kidney disease.”

About Kidney Care Center of Georgia

Established in 2010, Kidney Care Center of Georgia (KCCG) provides expert, compassionate care focused entirely on kidney health. With a team of 14 board-certified nephrologists and 8 advanced practice clinicians, the Center offers comprehensive services including anemia management, chronic kidney disease education, laboratory testing, and dialysis care. Facilities include five office locations, 15 dialysis centers across North Georgia, and telemedicine access. To learn more, visit www.kidneycarega.com.

About Creative Health Media

Established in 2019, Creative Health Media (CHM) is a Dallas-based company dedicated to leveraging technology to combat the growing epidemic of kidney disease. CHM’s analytics powered digital education platform delivers engaging, patient-centered content developed in collaboration with clinicians and patients, helping individuals take charge of their kidney health. For more information, visit www.creativehealthmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.