Dr. Monica Vermani, C. Psych. selected as Top Clinical Psychologist by IAOTP

Dr. Monica Vermani will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Monica Vermani, Clinical Psychologist, Author, TEDx Speaker, and mental health advocate, was recently selected as Top Clinical Psychologist for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to three decades in the field of mental health, Dr. Vermani has proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Vermani is a clinical psychologist, author, and founder of Dr. Vermani Balanced Wellbeing and Start Living Corporate Wellness.She provides therapy and psychological treatment services through a multifaceted dynamic suite of evidence-based treatment modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Supportive Psychotherapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Executive Coaching, and Mindfulness Meditation — Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), Breath-Mind-Body Practices.Dr. Vermani specializes in facilitating treatments to adolescents and adults suffering from trauma/abuse, mood, anxiety, substance addictions and other related conditions and disorders. She also offers crisis management, marriage/couples/family counseling, chronic pain management, self-esteem/assertiveness enhancement, vocational counseling, skill development and professional coaching as well as conducts outpatient/inpatient psychological, vocational and forensic assessments. Dr. Vermani has worked with Canadian Armed Forces and US Military personnel, war veterans and 9/11 first responders in New York City, and brings this depth of experience and understanding of the unique needs and challenges of individuals suffering from PTSD.Recognizing the important role organizations needed to understand and take on to stem the rising costs of employee absenteeism, Dr. Vermani founded Start Living Corporate Wellness. Start Living Corporate Wellness offers companies of all sizes customizable programs that address issues like employee burnout, communication breakdown, anxiety, conflict resolution, and provide counselling, professional coaching skills and knowledge on a wide range of topics designed to erase the stigma around mental health, including managing stress, mood and anxiety, understanding mental health, health and self-care, anger management and avoiding burnout.Dr. Vermani is also a published author, with numerous professional journal articles, clinical research studies and media publications on trauma and abuse, mood and anxiety disorders, forensic psychology and attention deficit disorder. She is the author of The PCMAD (Primary Care Mood and Anxiety Diagnoser): The Development of a Diagnostic Tool to Detect Social Anxiety Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Depression, LAP LAMBERT Academic Publishing, (2011).In 2021 she published, A Deeper Wellness, Conquering Stress, Mood, Anxiety and Traumas. This engaging and practical book provides a clear and focused path to healing the past, dealing with the present and building an authentic, connected future —creating for a lasting, deeper wellness.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Vermani earned her Bachelor’s of Science Degree (B.Sc.) with Honors in Psychology, Sociology, Criminology and Women’s Studies from the University of Toronto in 1997. She then earned her Master’s in Counseling Psychology Degree (M.A.) in 2001 followed by her Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology Degree (Psy.D.) in 2007, both from Adler School of Professional Psychology. In addition, she is a Certified Coach from Certified Coaches Federation (CCF), a Certified Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapist/Consultant, certified in Reiki – Level I, II, II & Master Level, Certified Breath~Body~Mind Meditation Therapist/Teacher, Mindfulness Professional Training Certification Levels 1,2,3, and she earned a diploma in Assaulted Women’s & Children’s Counselor/Advocate Program from George Brown College.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Vermani has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Clinical Psychologist for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Vermani for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Vermani attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling,volunteering, and spending time with friends and family. In the future, she hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.drmonicavermani.com/ and https://www.adeeperwellness.com/dr-vermani About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

