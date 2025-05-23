This Memorial Day, Reflection and Remembrance from a Grateful Nation

In December 2024, Army 2nd Lt. Regina Benson celebrated her 105th birthday. At the time of her passing the following month, she was America’s oldest military nurse, having served during World War II in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in Hawaii, Okinawa and Japan from 1944 to 1946.

Benson provided critical medical care to wounded soldiers during the war, as well as set up hospitals, supervised wards of medical, surgical and orthopedic patients, and assisted in life-saving operations.

In 2020, Benson received the Angel of Honor Award at the Armed Services YMCA's 14th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., which honors selfless courage and unwavering sacrifice for actions by America’s military service members, past and present.

“I made sure that my patients never died alone,” she remembered. “I was always there with them so that I could tell their mothers that they did not die alone.”

If a single individual’s life could capture the spirit of what our brave healers and caregivers have contributed to our nation in times of war, it is Army 2nd Lt. Regina Benson.

More than 1.3 million U.S. military personnel have given their lives in service to their country since 1775. And caregivers — physicians and surgeons, nurses, medics, corpsmen and others — have stood with our armed forces from the beginning, risking and sometimes losing their own lives in the process.

The connection between hospitals, caregivers and Memorial Day underscores the enduring legacy of service and sacrifice in the health care profession. Like members of the military, health care workers have often put themselves in harm's way to care for others, especially during times of crisis and conflict.

Over the years, Memorial Day has expanded to honor not only fallen soldiers but also military medical personnel who have sacrificed their lives in service to their country. Instead of weapons, their hands held bandages, syringes, medicine and the tools of healing, but their ultimate sacrifice was no less.

Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of the shared commitment to serving others and honoring those who have given their lives in service to their country. Many hospitals make a point of commemorating Memorial Day by recognizing the contributions of these individuals and paying tribute to their dedication and bravery.

It’s more important than ever to remember and honor the courageous and heroic men and women of our armed forces who gave their lives in the service of our country and what it stands for.

Our respect and gratitude for their sacrifice is an appropriate way to ensure their loss is not forgotten and that their spirit and patriotism lives on in the hearts of their families, their communities and our nation.

We at the American Hospital Association, all of our members, and the individuals working in hospitals and health systems across America salute our fallen. We work in health care to help save lives, but we understand firsthand the toll of loss, especially the loss of young lives given in service.

In these uncertain times, our men and women in uniform once again stand ready, as they always have, to defend our freedoms and help to safeguard our future.

Upon receiving her Angel of Honor Award, Benson’s humble acceptance remarks ring as true as ever — and embody the unquestioned sacrifices our caregivers in uniform have always made to serve and protect the United States of America.

"None of us deserved medals,” she said. “We just did what millions of Americans did. We worked together, fought together and served together for our nation and for our freedom.”

For many, this weekend is a time for rest and relaxation. But please take a moment to also reflect on the devotion of the people that Memorial Day honors and the value — and cost — of our freedom.