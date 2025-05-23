Caring For Others’ CEO Presented Honorary Doctor of Humane Letter by The Interdenominational Theological Center

Nonprofit CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley honored at ITC 2025 Commencement Ceremony

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission of eradicating poverty, is excited to announce that Mrs. Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder and CEO of Caring for Others, was presented an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD) by the The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) at its 2025 Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Atlanta.Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the Chief Apostle of the Church of God in Christ, Inc., one of the largest African American Pentecostal denominations in the world, delivered the keynote address. ITC Class of 2025 Senior Class President and M.Div. graduate, David Leonard Young, Jr., delivered the response to the charge from Interim President Mason. The ceremony also featured musical performances by The Sound of Ministry Ensemble Choir, led by Dr. T. Lynn Smith, National Board of Trustees, COGIC.“I am incredibly honored to receive this distinction from ITC,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Dr. Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “As a little girl from the village of Nabaclis, Guyana, I never could have imagined a moment like this. I am truly humbled and filled with gratitude. I dedicate this to my beloved parents and to my grandmother, Ayee—whose strength, love, and wisdom continue to guide me.”For over 65 years, the ITC has served as a historically Black ecumenical consortium of seminaries and fellowships located in the historic Atlanta University Center, awarding master’s and doctoral level degrees, and graduating pastors, ministers, community activists, and nonprofit leaders making an impact locally, nationally and internationally.The ceremony was live streamed on the ITC Facebook page and may be viewed at any time at the following: www.facebook.com/itcatlanta/ . To view a digital program of the 66th Commencement Exercises please visit www.ajpgg.com/itc-commencement-program/ Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. From its humble beginnings 26 years ago, Caring For Others has launched numerous programs including food and clothing distributions like No Bare Soles, Comfort & Care, and Christmas in September and other programs like 1st Impression, All Hands Disaster Relief with Convoy of Care, Feeding Atlanta, CareLoft, Think Tank, International Poverty Forum, and the ERS Scholarship Fund. Additionally, the nonprofit has expanded internationally into Antigua, Belize, Guyana, Guatemala, and the Philippines with microeconomic community empowerment loans, as well as much-needed household goods and clothing.To learn more about Caring For Others please visit www.Caring4Others.org

