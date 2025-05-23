Kick Off Summer with Free Admission to Florida State Parks on Memorial Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 23, 2025 Silver Springs State Park, Silver Springs, Florida TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This Memorial Day, May 26, Florida State Parks invites residents and visitors to kick off summer with a day of adventure, relaxation and exploration — all with free admission to our award-winning state parks across the state. From beaches and springs to scenic trails and historic sites, Florida’s 175 state parks and trails offer countless ways to enjoy the long weekend. Whether you’re soaking up the sun, discovering native wildlife or sharing a picnic with family and friends, there is no better place to welcome summer. “Florida State Parks are where unforgettable summer memories are made,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “Free admission on Memorial Day is a perfect opportunity to discover a new park, revisit a favorite and enjoy everything our award-winning parks have to offer.” As visitors enjoy the sunshine, Memorial Day also offers a moment to pause and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. Several state parks preserve important military and cultural history, offering visitors meaningful ways to reflect while enjoying the outdoors. ###

