Next Day Access Charlotte: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility solutions, celebrates the grand opening of Next Day Access Charlotte, owned by Kevin Clark and Ray Coker.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is celebrating the grand opening of Next Day Access Charlotte, owned and operated by Kevin Clark and Ray Coker.The mission of Next Day Access is personal to Kevin Clark, who had a family member who used a wheelchair move into their home. After getting a stairlift, grab bars, and other accessibility solutions installed, Kevin noticed a significant increase in quality of life, saying, “We saw firsthand how much this improved our day-to-day lives, and we would love to be able to take care of other people so they can have the same experience we had.”When it came to business ownership, the direction he and Ray Coker would go in was apparent. Kevin worked in supply chain management and logistics for years beforehand, but he looked at multiple opportunities to determine what would best fit his goals. “What sets Next Day Access apart for me is its mission of service,” Kevin says. “As I learned more about the people and the values of the company, it's just a perfect fit, and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization.”Kevin and Ray look forward to working alongside family members to help people with home accessibility.About Next Day Access CharlotteNext Day Access Charlotte provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Charlotte area. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Charlotte, contact their team at 704-842-3276 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/charlotte/ About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

