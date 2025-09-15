Next Day Access Central Illinois: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access Central Illinois.

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access Central Illinois. The owner and operator of this location is Greg Bradle.Greg Bradle’s career began with trim carpentry, general contracting, and property inspections, including working with those in need as a federal Housing and Urban Development inspector. “My desire is to take the knowledge I have learned from abroad with HUD and help those in need within my local community,” said Greg. “With previous HUD inspections across many states, I have had many times where the occupant comes to the door on the floor, not able to walk.” Greg knew that when he opened his own business, this was the community he wanted to serve.When he began browsing for franchise ownership, choosing Next Day Access aligned with his goals. “I knew Next Day Access was the right choice because it truly feels like you are part of a family,” said Greg. “From the onboarding with Gordon down to the technical details with Desmond, I have been so impressed with the Next Day Access experience so far!” He is excited to serve the community he lives in, whereas with HUD, he was traveling all over the country. “I most look forward to helping those who are in need, and finding them the solution that best fits their needs.” His first day of operation is September 15, 2025.About Next Day Access Central IllinoisNext Day Access Central Illinois provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in Peoria, Bloomington, and the greater Central Illinois area. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, pool lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Central Illinois, contact their team at 309-704-4040 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/central-illinois/ About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

