Jeffersonville, IN Tackles Aging Infrastructure and Data Gaps with OpenGov

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with unreliable mapping and manual tracking methods, Jeffersonville, IN officials sought a modern solution to manage their public infrastructure more effectively. They found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in cloud software built for local government operations.Located along the Ohio River and guided by a team committed to modernization, Jeffersonville faced persistent issues with its legacy system, including a broken ESRI connection on mobile devices and reliance on handwritten notes to track work. Leaders were eager for a centralized solution to support real-time communication across departments, simplify emergency response, and function seamlessly in the field. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its intuitive mobile interface, proven ESRI integration, and reputation for excellent customer support and onboarding.By adopting OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, Jeffersonville anticipates gaining clarity, consistency, and control over its infrastructure data and daily operations. Staff will be able to track labor, materials, and work orders digitally, eliminating guesswork and improving year-end reporting. And with a platform designed to support seasonal and contracted workers, the City expects better communication and faster coordination across crews, even during peak project seasons.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

