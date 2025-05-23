Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Names Shanna Crofton 2025 Curriculum Leader of The Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is proud to announce that Shanna Crofton, Director of Teaching and Learning for the Yarmouth School Department, has been named the 2025 Curriculum Leader of the Year.

Shanna is a visionary, student-centered leader whose commitment to educational excellence has had a lasting impact on students, educators, and the wider community. Her leadership has been instrumental in the creation and expansion of Yarmouth’s public pre-K programs, including the recent launch of a full-day offering—helping to ensure that the district’s youngest learners have access to high-quality early education. Under her guidance, the Yarmouth School Department has implemented a rigorous pre-K–12 curriculum review process that is both transparent and inclusive. By actively engaging teachers, administrators, and community members, Shanna has helped to build a shared vision for student learning that is rooted in collaboration and continuous improvement.

Beyond her district, Shanna is a regional leader and active voice in education. She contributes to broader educational efforts through her work with the Southern Maine Regional Service Center and serves on the Advisory Board for the University of Southern Maine’s Educational Leadership Program, helping to shape the next generation of school leaders.

MCLA is honored to recognize Shanna for her outstanding contributions to curriculum leadership, her unwavering dedication to students, and her commitment to fostering collaborative, high-quality educational practices. Congratulations, Shanna, on being named the 2025 MCLA Curriculum Leader of the Year!

MCLA is a statewide collaborative that focuses on high-quality learning and teaching for all Maine students. MCLA promotes equity and meaningful learning through research, information dissemination, advocacy, networking, and professional learning. To learn more about MCLA and its awards, visit: the MCLA website or reach out to information@mainecla.org.