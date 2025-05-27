Finaeon, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Dean Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer

Finaeon, Inc. has promoted Dean Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer, highlighting his leadership as the company scales its financial data innovations.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finaeon, Inc., a premier West Coast provider of proprietary financial market data, is proud to announce the promotion of Dean Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer. The firm, originally founded in the early 1990s under the name Global Financial Data, Inc., has long been recognized for its commitment to data innovation, historical accuracy, and research-ready data tools for institutional investors.

Dean Jacobsen joined Finaeon full-time in August 2019, quickly proving himself an invaluable part of the team. A South Orange County native, Dean began his academic career at San Diego State University before completing his bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University—all while simultaneously contributing to Finaeon’s growth through his work in Sales and Licensing.

“Dean has an extraordinary blend of operational insight, technical expertise, and interpersonal skills,” said Michelle Suzanne Kangas, President and Founder of Finaeon, Inc. “His ability to move seamlessly between departments—from collaborating with IT on infrastructure, to supporting our marketing and sales teams—has made him a natural fit for the COO position. His promotion is not only well-deserved but also a strategic step as we continue to expand our footprint in the global financial data space.”

Dean's path to Finaeon began in an unexpected setting—he first crossed paths with Michelle while working at a retail establishment in South Orange County. Impressed by his customer-first mindset and quick thinking, she recruited him into the firm where he steadily rose through the ranks.

Dean is known across the company for his team-oriented approach and thoughtful leadership. Colleagues describe him as organized, tech-savvy, and a natural communicator—traits that have helped him bridge the gap between operations, client service, and product development.

“For someone so young, Dean brings a level of maturity and insight that’s well beyond his years,” said Matt Frey, Finaeon’s Chief Financial Officer and a 35-year veteran in accounting and HR management. “He has an impressive grasp of finance and accounting, and consistently adds value when assisting with financial planning and documentation. Dean is also a natural people person—equally effective when working with vendors, colleagues, or clients. He’s a rare talent and a tremendous asset to the firm.”

“Working alongside Michelle has been one of the most impactful experiences of my career,” said Jacobsen. “We challenge each other, move fast, and share an unrelenting ambition for what Finaeon can become. We are not here to follow the market—we are here to lead it. Together, we are building something that will outlast trends and redefine the future of financial data. With our first B2C product launching later this year, that vision is well on its way to becoming a reality.”

He added, “As COO, my goal is not incremental growth—it is industry dominance. Finaeon is building an empire in the financial data sector, and we are moving fast. In an era where AI is reshaping everything, historical data is the fuel—and no one offers a more complete, accurate, or powerful dataset than we do. Every financial AI platform striving to produce superior results will need what we have. Our data is not just a resource—it is the competitive edge. Under our leadership, Finaeon will be the go-to infrastructure for tomorrow’s financial intelligence. We are scaling aggressively, executing relentlessly, and redefining what it means to lead in this space.”

With Dean’s promotion to COO, Finaeon reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with world-class data tools and a collaborative, client-centered business model. Under the leadership of Michelle and Dean, Finaeon continues to set the standard for historical financial data and advanced analytics that empower researchers, analysts, and portfolio managers around the world.

About Finaeon, Inc. Finaeon, Inc. is a leading market data firm based in Irvine, California, offering comprehensive historical financial databases, indices, and analytic tools. Originally founded as Global Financial Data in the early 1990s, the firm has evolved into a trusted partner for hedge funds, academic institutions, banks, and asset managers seeking in-depth, alpha-generating data series. To learn more about Finaeon and explore our data solutions, visit www.finaeon.com.

