STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS ON USDA’S SMALL FAMILY FARMS POLICY AGENDA
“For the Trump Administration, ‘Farmers First’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s a deep commitment to strengthening and promoting rural life in America. Nearly 90% of Texas farms are family-run, and they make enormous contributions that keep America and the world fed, clothed, and free. Rural areas and family farms have suffered over the past four years, but thanks to the hands-on efforts of President Trump and Secretary Rollins, the Small Family Farms Policy Agenda has presented a bold, comprehensive vision for the future that prioritizes America and her agricultural producers. In Texas, we will never stop fighting for our farmers and the rural areas that make our state second to none.”
