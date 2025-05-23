Helios & Partners Adds Cybersecurity Platform Cyberbay to Investment Portfolio

Helios & Partners announced it has added Cyberbay, a global cybersecurity platform, to its investment portfolio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helios & Partners today announced it has added Cyberbay, a global cybersecurity platform, to its investment portfolio. The partnership reflects Helios’ ongoing strategy to support companies that address critical industry needs through innovative solutions, while accelerating their growth through a combination of equity investment and marketing expertise.The investment adds to helios and partner belief of CEI TM, where you can bind marcomms, brands, and investments in order to better serve the consumer journey. Cyberbay keeps the entire consumer secure, which is ever more prominent in a world of AI-driven threats.“We continuously look for AI-augmented, growth-stage companies that better the consumer journey,” said Humphrey Ho, Managing Partner of Helios & Partners. “We look forward to Cyberbay’s team tackling global challenges at scale.”Cyberbay offers a distinctive approach to cybersecurity, with a focus on ethical standards, inclusivity, and long-term resilience. In a world where the entire consumer journey is vulnerable, Helios & Partners will support Cyberbay’s market positioning and go-to-market strategy through its integrated marketing, media, and communications network.“Helios & Partners looks beyond capital investment and brings in real value—a global team that augments sales and marketing,” said Felix Kan, Co-founder of Cyberbay. “It’s the literal definition of ‘working capital.’ With this partnership, we are excited to enter new markets including the U.S., Mexico, and LATAM.”This investment adds to Helios & Partners’ growing portfolio of companies in technology, consumer, and services sectors, and continues its commitment to supporting founders through long-term, strategic partnerships.About Helios & PartnersHelios & Partners is a family office and marketing firm built on the principle of Consumer Ecosystem Investing™, aligning equity, growth strategy, and marketing execution to drive sustainable growth. The firm serves as a long-term partner to brands, growth stage companies, marketers, through capital investment and operational support. It invests in the entire consumer journey across AI & Cybersecurity, Media & Publications, Fashion, Luxury, Beauty, and Lifestyle.Its operating arm, Helios Worldwide, unites media, creative, technology, and communications teams to deliver integrated, results-driven solutions across the consumer journey. Together, they offer a new model for building brands with shared success at the core.Learn more at www.heliospartnership.com About CyberbayCyberbay is a Singapore based global cybersecurity company focused on building trust in the digital age. With a people-first approach, the platform delivers predictive scalable solutions that emphasize transparency, ethical innovation, and proactive defense using AI. Cyberbay is redefining what it means to be secure—empowering organizations and individuals to navigate today’s digital landscape with confidence.Learn more at www.cyberbay.tech

