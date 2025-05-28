Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival is June 7-8 on Kent Island

We’re looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces and sharing another unforgettable weekend celebrating the passion and craftsmanship behind every entrant to this show” — Luke L. Phipps, St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Chair

CHESTER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car enthusiasts and maritime aficionados can get their motors running for a weekend of elegance and motoring excellence at the 9th annual Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival, set for Saturday & Sunday, June 7-8.The festival returns to the Kent Island Yacht Club’s expansive waterfront lawn, transforming it into an open-air museum featuring an impressive lineup of classic automobiles—including hot rods and sports cars—along with tractors, boats, grand motor yachts, and more.Located on the Kent Narrows, the yacht club is close to numerous visitor amenities, including the Chesapeake Heritage Visitors Center and marinas, along with waterfront lodging, restaurants, live music, and more.The festival is presented by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Washington, with major sponsors including Bentley Motors, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and McLaren Washington.Other event sponsors include Red Horse Motoring Club, Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Easton, Prestige Auto Vault, Preston Automotive Group, Treasured Motorcar Services, and more. Other event sponsors are invited to participate, with vehicle and boat entries welcome to the festival for one or two days, with no entrant fees and applications made online.The event kicks off on Saturday morning with a waterside Cars & Coffee gathering, with ticketed guests enjoying music, chatting with entrants while marveling at their boats or cars, and mingling with vendors and sponsors. The yacht club’s waterfront Tiki Bar will have beer, wine, signature cocktails, locally-sourced light fare, and more available for purchase.On Saturday evening from 4:30 to 6 p.m., entrants and ticket holders are invited to a cocktail party at the yacht club’s waterside tiki bar with live music, and light hors d’oeuvres and drinks available for purchase.The festival concludes Sunday afternoon with a whimsical awards ceremony along the waterfront. Categories include “Best Car to Take Your Momma to Church” and “Car Most Inclined to Stop for Gas.”The festival’s People’s Choice award winner will also earn a featured spot at the St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay, returning to the Kent Island Yacht Club on September 26-28, with more at www.smcde.org St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Inc. and the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society work in partnership with the Kent Island Yacht Club and Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina to host this annual event. Advance discounted tickets are good for both days and can be purchased online at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org , where you’ll find the schedule of events, a photo gallery, and more.“We’re looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces and sharing another unforgettable weekend celebrating the passion and craftsmanship behind every entrant to this show,” said St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Chair Luke L. Phipps. “Each year, the caliber of automobiles and boats drawn to this festival just keeps getting better, and that keeps our guests coming back year after year.”Boat and automobile entrants will receive a complimentary weekend guest pass to access the yacht club’s amenities. Festival attendees are encouraged to arrive by car or boat, with limited dockage available at the Kent Island Yacht Club and Hyatt Place Marina. Advanced marina reservations can be made by contacting info@smcde.org.For more about planning your visit to Kent Island and making shore memories, visit www.visitqueenannes.com #####PHOTOS/CUTLINES:“CBMF__BestCarMommaChurch.jpg”This 1992 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur, owned by Tony Wilner, earned the “Best Car to Take Your Momma to Church” award at last year’s Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival. The festival returns to the Kent Island Yacht Club’s waterfront lawn this June 7-8, kicking off with a Cars & Coffee event on Saturday, and concluding Sunday afternoon with an awards ceremony, including “Best Car to Take Your Momma to Church” and “Car Most Inclined to Stop for Gas.” Advance discounted tickets are online at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org . Photo Credit: Paul Blaze.“CBMF__CarMostInclinedStopGas.jpg”This 1966 Impala SS Convertible 396 4-speed console, owned by Mike Brown, earned the “Car Most Likely to Stop for Gas’ at the 2024 Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival. The event returns to the Kent Island Yacht Club’s waterfront lawn this June 7-8, with a Sunday afternoon awards ceremony including “Best Car to Take Your Momma to Church” and “Car Most Inclined to Stop for Gas.” Advance discounted tickets are online at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org . Photo Credit: Mike Brown.“CBMF_ChrisCraft_PhotoCreditKenVisser.jpg” Saturday and Sunday, June 7 & 8, bring classic automobiles—including hot rods and sports cars—along with tractors, boats, grand motor yachts, and more to the waterfront Kent Island Yacht Club in Chester, Maryland, for the 9th Annual Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival. Entrant registration, advance discounted tickets, the schedule of events, and more information are at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org . Photo Credit: Ken Visser.“CBMF_1_CreditKenVisser.jpg”, “CBMF_2_CreditKenVisser.jpg”, “CBMF_3_CreditKenVisser.jpg”, “CBMF_4_CreditKenVisser.jpg”The June 7 & 8 Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival delivers a spectacular showcase of antique, classic, hot rod, and sports cars alongside a collection of classic tractors, boats, and yachts and takes place at the Kent Island Yacht Club’s picturesque waterfront lawn, with entrant registration, advance discounted tickets, sponsor information, and more at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org . Photo Credit: Ken Visser.

