Benedum Foundation's Bill Woodrum discusses entrepreneurship with WV Secretary of State Kris Warner on video interview series called “Just Three Questions!”

​Charleston, W.Va. – Bill Woodrum, Senior Program Officer for Community and Economic Development with the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, joined WV Secretary of State Kris Warner for a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”—a video interview series focusing on business leaders and entrepreneurs. The Foundation was established in 1944 by Michael and Sarah Benedum to provide grant funding to programs with an emphasis on health, education and economic development in West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Secretary Warner asked Woodrum to explain “how the Benedum Foundation helps economic development, specifically in West Virginia.”

“We have put a particular emphasis on economic development, addressing everything from local food systems, which helps our farmers earn a better living, bringing food to the table and getting it out across the state, to technology based economic development, entrepreneurship, lots of rural economic development in the main street style," Woodrum said. "Over the last 20 years, where rural economic development and entrepreneurship have been a formal component of a strategic initiative for the foundation, the foundation's invested more than $41 million into those programs across the state of West Virginia in all 55 counties."

"The Benedum Foundation has greatly contributed to the economy and business climate of West Virginia. We value their support of both new and established businesses in our state," Secretary Warner said about the interview.

The interview with Woodrum and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.