FarmKind's Pet Protest Parade Brings NYC Community Together to Launch Kindness Pledge for All Animals

We don’t realize how much power we have to make a difference for animals all around us. It doesn’t mean uprooting your lifestyle, this is about small things that lead to big change.” — Thom Norman, co-founder of FarmKind

NEW YORK, NC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 17, FarmKind hosted its first-ever Pledge Kindness Pet Protest Parade in collaboration with Château Le Woof, NYC’s first dog café. The joyful, pet-focused event successfully raised awareness and encouraged compassionate action for all animals, not just our beloved pets.New Yorkers from all boroughs gathered with their furry friends at Château Le Woof in Astoria, Queens, to march in the Pet Protest Parade. The vibrant community event featured pets dressed in imaginative costumes, a red carpet photo-op, and a spirited costume contest. Astoria-local Gia Diamond took home the grand prize of $250 cash – presented by David Roberts, founder of Proper Pet Care NYC – dazzling attendees with her Poppa Pope-inspired ensemble.Serving as the event's charismatic spokesdoggy, Lola le Woof delivered a humorous yet heartfelt speech emphasizing FarmKind’s mission of extending kindness and compassion beyond our pets to farmed, lab, and wild animals.“Some of this might look a bit silly, but that’s kind of the point. We can make serious change while having a great time too. We believe that the best way to make change for all animals is to start where people already are: connecting with the love we have for our pets,” said Aidan Alexander, co-founder of FarmKind. “It was incredible to see that message resonate and the community come together with such enthusiasm, reminding us that kindness truly connects us all.”Attendees were also introduced to FarmKind’s newly launched " Kind to All Animals Pledge ," a simple yet impactful commitment encouraging people to adopt from shelters, support cruelty-free products, donate to organizations combating factory farm cruelty, and adopt humane approaches to wildlife.“We designed this pledge around simple, small actions that make a surprisingly big impact for animals. We don’t realize how much power we have to make a difference for animals all around us. It doesn’t mean uprooting your lifestyle, this is about small things that lead to big change,” added Thom Norman, co-founder of FarmKind. “We’re thrilled to see folks come together around this mission."FarmKind encourages everyone to join the movement and take the pledge online at pledgekindness.com. Participants are invited to continue sharing their pledge actions using the hashtag #PledgeKindness to amplify their impact.To learn more or participate, visit pledgekindness.com and www.farmkind.giving.For photos and video of the event, click here About FarmKind:FarmKind is a nonprofit committed to ending the inhumane treatment of animals on factory farms by directing funds to highly effective, evidence-based animal charities. By empowering compassionate individuals, FarmKind seeks to create measurable change for billions of animals around the world.

