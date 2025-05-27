Exodus Moving & Storage Highlights Community Impact and Ethical Recognition Across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Moving & Storage , a family-owned small business based in Colorado with over 28 years of experience, is underscoring its commitment to ethical leadership and community partnerships through recent milestones with regional nonprofits, veteran initiatives, and professional associations.Community Support Through the Realities For Children GalaIn March 2025, Exodus supported the 30th Annual Realities For Children Pinwheel Gala, an event dedicated to recognizing youth who have overcome abuse and adversity. The gala also honored local advocates with the Triumph Awards, acknowledging efforts to create safer environments for children.“The Gala is a reminder that healing is possible when a community comes together,” said Carrie Levy, CEO of Exodus. “Supporting these efforts aligns closely with our values.”Recognition at the BBB Celebration of EthicsIn April 2025, representatives from Exodus participated in the Better Business Bureau’s Celebration of Ethics, which honored organizations throughout Northern Colorado known for their integrity and transparency in business. The company previously received the BBB Torch Award for Ethics in 2020 , a recognition that continues to reflect its operating principles.“Being recognized by the BBB is not just a one-time achievement,” said Ilan Levy, Owner of Exodus Moving & Storage. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve.”One-Year Milestone with Veterans Life MagazineOn May 6, 2025, Exodus recognized the one-year anniversary of Veterans Life Magazine, a publication that aims to foster connection and share the lived experiences of military veterans. Exodus has supported the initiative since its inception, contributing to its mission of community-building through veteran-focused storytelling and advocacy.Continued Support for the Arts and Real Estate ProfessionalsExodus maintains a long-term partnership with the Fort Collins Symphony, serving as a season sponsor since 2006. This collaboration reflects a shared investment in the region’s cultural development.Additionally, Exodus maintains active engagement with nine Realtor Associations across Colorado. The company recently sponsored several Realtor Bowl-A-Thons, raising funds for programs supporting housing assistance, healthcare, and community resources.About Exodus Moving & StorageFounded in Colorado and family-owned, Exodus Moving & Storage has served residential and commercial clients across the United States for over 28 years. As a full-service moving and storage company, Exodus offers local, long-distance, and international moving, as well as secure short- and long-term storage solutions. For added convenience, we also offer portable storage containers that can be delivered right to your door—allowing you to pack and load at your own pace, on your own timeline.Exodus is a Silver Certified Wheaton Agent , a distinction that not only recognizes consistent operational excellence but also specialized expertise in senior relocations. The Silver Service Certification is a comprehensive training program developed by Wheaton to equip agents with the knowledge and sensitivity required to move older adults. Moving seniors takes a specific skill set—one that our certified team is uniquely trained to provide. From understanding emotional transitions to handling physical limitations with care, our crews are prepared to meet the needs of older adults with dignity, respect, and patience. Exodus is proud to be the only moving company in Northern Colorado with this certification.With a service model rooted in teamwork, problem-solving, and personalized planning, Exodus prioritizes quality, safety, and customer peace of mind. Its storage approach is designed to reduce risk and cost by keeping belongings secured in exclusive-use trailers or storage containers without multiple transfers, addressing a common pain point in the moving industry.Exodus operates with the belief that community success begins with personalized solutions and ethical service, and continues to grow through trust-based relationships with clients, partners, and nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado and beyond.For more information, visit https://exodusmoving.com/

2024 Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Year: Exodus Moving & Storage

