BDMT GLOBAL PARTNERS WITH MEDEVICE BOSTON TO HELP U.S. MEDTECH LEADERS HARNESS KOREA’S CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global , an award-winning, Boston-based group of global business development and marketing experts with a turnkey market expansion expertise for global industry innovators—announced the BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit 2025 , a curated program designed to drive collaborations between global MedTech innovators and U.S. ecosystem players to solve critical challenges. The Innovator Summit, hosted in partnership with MEDevice Boston on September 30 – October 1, marks the next pillar of BDMT Global’s DAC Global Bridge Series to provide a one-stop destination for collaboration opportunities between companies, which will be expanding to additional leading trade shows.“The U.S. healthcare market is shifting. New tariffs and ‘Made-in-America’ policies demand localized strategies. Stricter reimbursement rules require agile, on-the-ground support,” said Suzy Im, U.S. Trade Show and Business Development Expert, and Managing Partner at BDMT Global. “This Summit offers U.S. manufacturers and MedTech leaders a unique forum to connect with global innovators showcasing cutting-edge technologies, while creating opportunities to develop early relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to build market credibility and acceptance, opening the door to licensing agreements, local production partnerships, and product collaborations.”Focused on Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration, and launched in 2023 with Mayo Clinic Laboratories as the first sponsor, DAC is BDMT Global’s signature program designed to help global innovators across industries overcome entry barriers and achieve scalable success in the U.S. Through its partnership with MEDevice Boston—ranked among the top three MedTech sourcing events in the U.S.—BDMT Global is launching the first in a series of DAC Global Bridge activations that will extend to other major events in 2026 and beyond.“MEDevice is pleased to announce its partnership with BDMT Global to introduce top emerging healthcare innovations that can deliver strong value through collaboration with our partners and participants at our Boston event this fall,” said Melissa Magestro, VP, Informa Markets Engineering. “This partnership aims to accelerate meaningful connections between leading Korean MedTech innovators and the U.S. ecosystem—including OEMs, suppliers, KOLs, and industry leaders—who are actively seeking new technologies and strategic partnerships to address today’s healthcare challenges. With BDMT Global’s proven expertise in bridging collaboration gaps between global innovators and local stakeholders, we’re building a powerful platform for cross-border innovation, market expansion activation, and transformative partnerships.”“The Innovator Summit isn’t just an event—it’s a front row seat to selected global MedTech technologies before they hit the broader U.S. market,” said Im. “South Korea is especially compelling, with a reputation for strict regulatory standards, rigorous quality control, and fast-moving innovation. For U.S. manufacturers, OEMs, and investors, this is a valuable opportunity to source proven, high-quality technologies and forge early partnerships that align with reshoring goals and pipeline needs.” Leading healthcare innovators from South Korea will be invited to participate in the Summit to gain global exposure as part of the expanding DAC movement.The Summit is designed for MedTech innovators and global companies seeking to build meaningful technology collaborations and business partnerships to bring forward new applications that can serve as essential solutions for the U.S. healthcare system. Global MedTech innovators, OEMs, component makers, and more will have the opportunity to explore synergies with U.S. MedTech leaders and other key ecosystem players at the Summit.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts. BDMT Global combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing expertise (MT) to help companies entering new markets, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services.Building on the success of its 2023 launch, BDMT’s DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Collaboration) movement has driven global growth and innovation through high-impact programs and presence at major industry events fostering collaboration, unlocking new opportunities, and advancing the global ecosystem by bridging unmet market gaps to ultimately support local and global communities. Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com About MEDevice BostonMEDevice is a one-of-a-kind expo and education event that unites engineers; business, technology, and cybersecurity leaders; disruptive companies; and innovative thinkers from startups and top medical device OEMs in a focused environment to enable hands-on product discovery, facilitate partnerships, and accelerate progress.The community comes together in Boston, the #3 MedTech hub in the country, to share new innovations, educate each other on what's new in the industry, collaborate on new ideas, and partner to move the industry forward. Learn more about MEDevice Boston: https://www.medeviceboston.com

