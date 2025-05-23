Special Investigating Unit on preservation order against Selaelo Selota’s vehicle

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Mr. Selaelo Phillemon Selota, restraining him from selling or disposing of a Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde allegedly purchased with misappropriated funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). These funds were meant for building an old-age home and for providing elderly care in different provinces.

The SIU’s investigation uncovered that Selota's luxury vehicle was purchased using funds diverted from three NPOs that received NLC grants under suspicious circumstances:

Matieni Community Centre

11 Sep 2017: Submitted application for R20 million (elderly care)

13 Sep 2017: Granted R23 million (R3m more than requested)

16 Oct 2017: Received R20 million from NLC

6-11 Nov 2017: Transferred R5.975 million to Mbidzo Development Programme Lethabong Old Age Home

23 Oct 2017: Received R20 million from NLC

10-20 Nov 2017: Transferred R15 million to Mbidzo Development Programme War Against Rape and Abuse (WAR RNA)

16 Oct 2017: Received R20 million from NLC

7 Dec 2017: Transferred R5 million to Mbidzo Development Programme

On 18 January 2018, Mbidzo Development Programme deposited R104,600.01 to a car dealership to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. Subsequently, on 23 January 2018, Mbidzo Development Programme paid the remaining R300,000 to finalise the transaction. The vehicle was registered to Selota shortly after.

The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence. The order forms part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects.

The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates