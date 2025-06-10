City of Turlock, CA Modernizes Procurement Operations with OpenGov

CITY OF TURLOCK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with time-consuming manual processes and multi-layered reviews, the City of Turlock, CA sought a solution to help simplify and speed up its procurement workflow. The City chose OpenGov for its modern, end-to-end platform and strong track record supporting local governments.Located in California’s Central Valley, the City of Turlock was looking to ease the burden on staff who often spent days building solicitations and routing them for finance and legal review. City leaders prioritized a system that could support sealed bid submissions, provide customizable templates, and enable automated, multi-step approvals. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management emerged as the right fit thanks to its intuitive interface, flexibility for construction-specific needs, and robust audit trail functionality.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, the City is expecting a more efficient and transparent process from solicitation to contract award. Staff are especially looking forward to reducing the administrative lift involved in posting, reviewing, and awarding bids—plus the ability to manage contracts with built-in tracking and retention features. The City also anticipates expanded vendor participation thanks to easier digital submissions and broad vendor outreach capabilities.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

