Funded Trading Plus wins top honours for online trading services in the UK

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funded Trading Plus, a UK-based online trading firm, was recently announced as the winner of the award title, ‘Most Trusted Online Trading Firm UK 2025’ by International Business Magazine. The Dubai-based online business news portal announced the award title after analysing several nominations from other European trading firms operating in the UK.

The Jury at the International Business Magazine announced Funded Trading Plus as the winner after discovering their excellence in customer service, support quality, and satisfactory responses to queries. This award also appreciates the consistent growth and profitability achieved by Funded Trading Plus, especially in such challenging economic environments. Through this award title, International Business Magazine wanted to highlight the importance of adhering to regulatory standards and the implementation of robust security measures through a user-friendly platform. Funded Trading Plus provides a seamless trading experience while maintaining transparency on the fees, charges, and other trading conditions. The Jury was impressed by the adoption and investment in innovative technologies that helped Funded Trading Plus garner positive feedback and a strong reputation in the market.

As a leading prop trading firm, Funded Trading Plus provides the most achievable scaling program in the industry, with programs designed for traders, by real traders. Their Experienced Trader Program is an innovative concept. It is a one-phase evaluation concept that allows traders to hold overnight and at weekends, with no stop loss requirements. Funded Trading Plus ensures that its traders pass the profit target. The traders are guided by the constant in-house risk review.

Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, said, “Our research team considered nominations from Funded Trading Plus after carefully analysing several performance metrics in the online trading market. Our Jury members substantiated this award title after carefully scrutinising all the programs on offer and the feedback and reviews they received.”

After the announcement, Simon M, Chief Executive Officer of Funded Trading Plus, expressed his gratitude and said, “Our victory is fairly based on the expertise we have garnered over the years after working with more than 1000 traders from across the world. This is the success story of our program, which has been well-designed for the long-term success of our customers. Our rules are simple, fair, and hard to breach. Through a range of specialist programs, our traders have the chance to scale up to USD 2,500,000. With easy weekly profit withdrawals, Funded Trading Plus is the top choice of many real traders across the world.”

Funded Trading Plus is a leading prop trading firm committed to empowering traders by offering capital, flexibility, and a supportive trading environment. Highly rated by Trustpilot, the firm continues to be the preferred choice for traders seeking a reliable, transparent, and trader-friendly prop firm.

International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin and over 5,000 subscribers on Youtube.

